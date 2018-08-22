Amid the dark and crazy news that hits us daily from Washington, D.C., I found a ray of sunshine in the Register's coverage of the Finkelstein girls' March for Kindness, held last Saturday in Yountville ("Be Kind: Finkelstein sisters inspire kindness in Napa County through second annual walk," Aug. 19).
I've watched as the developing story was reported by the Register. The movement began small, but the girls have stuck with it, and it culminated with an organized Walk for Kindness in Yountville.
Kudos to these two young women. Your good spirits have lifted mine. Thank you.
Stephen Stanton
Napa