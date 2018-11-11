Soroptimist International of Napa recently held their Annual Lobster Feed at St. John the Baptist Parish Hall. On behalf of President Teresa Zimny and our club, we want to thank the community, our sponsors and donors for supporting us and the important work we do for women and girls.
The event was a great success raising $24,000 thanks in part to sponsors: Bank of Marin, KVYN/KVON Wine Country Radio, Alkar Human Resources and Soares Financial! Also a great thanks to the energy of the many new and established members in our club and the never faltering Chair Person, Leigh Krieger, along with special help from St. John’s Men’s club -- all made it another successful and outstanding event.
The money we raised that night will be in part used for two upcoming awards that we are now taking applications for. We hope you will tell a friend about these awards and have them submit an application ASAP.
First, the Violet Richardson Award honors young women between the ages of 14 and 18 for their volunteer action such as fighting drugs, crime and violence, cleaning up the environment and working to end discrimination and poverty. The award winner will receive a cash award along with a cash award to the charity of their choice in their name. Contact Chair Person Ellen York for an application at 224-7971 or go by her office, York and York Law office, at 587 Jefferson St. in Napa. You also can download the application and Media consent form SoroptimistNapa.org.
Second, the Live Your Dream: Education and Training Award is for women who are head-of-household, have financial need and are enrolled in college or a trade school. Applications and letters of recommendation are also due Nov. 15 for the 2019 award. Contact Chairperson Nancy Giltner at nancygiltner0906@gmail.com for questions or an application or download it from our website, SoroptimistNapa.org.
Soroptimist means best for women. Soroptimists work to improve the lives of women and girls through programs of social and economic empowerment. If you would like to be a member of this dynamic group of women contact our Membership Director Debbie Goodman at (707) 478-7630.
Again, a sincere thanks to the community for making this year’s Annual Lobster Feed, put on by Soroptimist International of Napa , the most successful event yet.
Brenda Roberts, Public Relations Director
Soroptimist International of Napa