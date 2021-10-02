Your time is running out

Fair warning: Without an anti-COVID vaccination you could lose everything, even if you survive the disease.

Do you think your hospital care will be free? Think again.

Even minimal hospitalization costs thousands of dollars. This is even if you have health insurance. The average ICU stay in the U.S. for a patient with COVID runs over $5,000 per day. And the hospital will send you home to recover from the long-term symptoms which can take months. You will probably have lost your job by that time, so you won’t have an income to pay any of your bills, much less the hospital bill. This is if you survive.

If you die, your loved ones will be stuck with your bills and then your funeral expenses. And to think, this could have all be avoided if you had just gotten the free vaccination.

Your loved ones would have been protected, your finances would’ve been shielded. You would have avoided the pain, terror and consequences of contracting a deadly disease.

Just think about it this way: the doctors and nurses have no medicines to cure you if you refuse the only medication which can prevent COVID. They can only try to keep you breathing and treat your symptoms. And even if they succeed, you’ll still be battling a deadly viruses’ effects.