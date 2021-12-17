Your Turn: A love letter to Sheehy Creek

For almost 20 years, I’ve walked the pathway alongside Sheehy Creek. The creek is in the north end of Napa Corporate Park, accessible off Devlin Road, winding past the airport to the Napa River.

While office buildings and parking lots line one side of the path, I discovered that looking north, I could gaze at open fields, riparian habitat and blue-sky vistas. I had discovered a little private nature zone, that no one else seemed to know about.

Though by myself, I was never alone. My dogs chased jackrabbits (there must have been 20-30 in every field we passed), sometimes we interrupted a heron or egret feeding, and for several years we were watched and followed by two imposing coyotes. At dusk, hawks would set up for dinner, awaiting prey from light posts angling for the sky. I spent hundreds of hours on that path, picking up litter, watching birds flit about, and there was even a small beaver population gnawing down saplings and building a home.

It was a place of beauty, peace, and solace. Right there, in the middle of the industrial park.

As the years passed, I noticed subtle changes. As more warehouses and office buildings went up in the park, the beavers disappeared. The egrets stopped coming, the heron was gone and no longer would I come across the occasional coyote scat upon the path. I noticed more signs of human intrusion into the brush, started seeing more large diesel trucks, pickups and cars parked on Devlin Court. Soon the fields were regularly carpeted with litter, and someone put a port-a-potty in the field so that the truck drivers would stop eliminating their body waste in supermarket plastic bags and tossing the tied bags into the field.

Black plastic rat traps, filled with poison, lined the outside walls of the wineries. I noticed fewer hawks, and no more rabbits. The surveyors tied orange and pink plastic ribbons on trees and shrubs, and I shuddered knowing that another field would soon disappear from sight. Each building grew in a matter of weeks, and wild plants were replaced with rows of landscaped grasses and sod with little to offer the local animals who suddenly found themselves without food or shelter.

Determined, I regularly walked the creek now to pick up the Dunkin coffee cups, Modelo beer bottles and empty Camel cigarette packages. I veered into the fields and snatched up plastic water bottles, unsnagged Styrofoam food containers from plants, and picked up broken glass by the shovelful. It didn’t matter how much I managed to pick up this week, in a month it would all be returned, with more.

Then I noticed a new building going up, almost overnight … on the east side of Devlin Road. As the fields and grounds were bulldozed, fences established and cement poured, I walked the path of new litter, this time thrown by workers into the brush alongside the rushing creek.

This year, my elderly dog rarely ventures off the asphalt path. There are no intriguing animal scents, the rabbits are gone, and the noise from the building equipment drowns out the sounds of the birds. He watches as I pick up plastic sheeting and tossed cardboard, barking from boredom and hoping I’ll toss him one more stick.

Two weeks ago, two vultures watched us from the office building rooftop.

Maybe it was the vultures. I don’t know. But, something changed for me.

Rather than accept what seemed inevitable, I took action to see whether anything could be done to protect the creek and its inhabitants.

Not being an expert in creeks, streams or wildlife, I asked Chris Malan to walk the path to see if there were any violations needing attention.

Here’s what we discovered:

1. Riparian habitat was destroyed and mown.

2. Large mounds of dirt and gravel on the property without erosion control devices.

3. Gravel deposits that had run off from the previous storm.

4. Berms were torn and hay was tossed on the path. Berms are improperly installed.

5. A sedimentation pond failed in a previous storm, causing stormwater to drain directly into Sheehy Creek.

6. Silt fencing had fallen and was in disrepair.

That’s one construction site, in one week, after one storm.

Reports were made to Napa County, and the State Water Resources Board. We are waiting for responses and action.

Today, I walked Sheehy Creek again. It’s been 10 days, and from what I’ve seen, all remains the same.

There are four creeks in Napa Corporate Park, and there’s been a significant jump in building. We need to keep an eye on these developments. Winery warehouses and office buildings are behemoths of concrete destruction. Let’s pay attention.

Yvonne Baginski is a Napa resident.