YOUR TURN: Abortion, gun control and other hot button issues

Like many people, I have been frustrated and confused why so many issues that have broad popular as well as bi-partisan support cannot gain meaningful, if any, traction in Washington. Recently I did some internet search on four current issues where polls show overwhelming voter interest for legislation to occur. Yet time and again a powerful minority can and does stifle the wishes of the American populace.

Let’s start with what may be the biggest “hot button” issue out there today – abortion. There are many different polls out there, but a very interesting and illuminating one I found was released earlier this year from the Pew Research Center. It found that 85% of those queried believed that abortion should remain legal in some if not all instances (https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/23167397/abortion-public-opinion-polls-americans). It also showed that super majorities of 73% thought a woman should be allowed an abortion in the event of rape or incest, while 69% agreed a woman was entitled to that procedure if her life was as stake. However, there are Republican legislators who would try the woman and the doctor who preformed an abortion even in the above mentioned circumstances for murder if she were to have this medical procedure.

A second big topic that has garnered considerable national attention for some time is gun control. I learned that a 2021 Quinnipac University poll found a staggering 89% of Americans supported the idea of a universal background check (https://poll.qu.edu/Poll-Release?releaseid=3809). In this same poll, 74% of the respondents were in favor of red flag laws which would allow the police or family members to petition a judge to remove guns from a person that may be at risk for violent behavior; and 52% thought instituting a ban on weapons known as “assault rifles” was a good idea. Yet nothing substantive addressing these matters is able to reach the floor of the Senate for even a vote.

Another issue that has overwhelming support from the population as a whole is protection for “dreamers.” These are people who, though born outside of the United States, have lived here all their life and know no other country. America is their home. The far-right wing news organization, Newsmax, published a poll in July 2020 (https://www.newsmax.com/politics/dreamers-illegal-immigrants-daca/2020/06/17/id/972682/), finding that a super majority of us (78%) favored some sort of legislation protecting dreamers. Only 12% advocated for their deportation to their country of birth. And 69% of 2016 Trump voters also voiced their approval for some sort of protection be given this group.

A recent topic of conversation has been student loan forgiveness. There was a poll released last April by Forbes (https://www.forbes.com/sites/zackfriedman/2022/04/18/student-loan-forgiveness-new-poll-shows-64-support/?sh=c4d3a20350c9) that found 64% of respondents favored “some sort of student loan forgiveness.” This number was evenly divided between those who favored “total forgiveness” and those who preferred “some loan forgiveness.” However, Congress cannot pass any legislation on this matter and it remains up to President Biden to issue an executive action order to move this forward.

So, why it is that we find ourselves in a situation where a minority is able to dictate to the rest of us what can or can’t be legislated into law? I suppose a doctoral thesis could be written on this topic, but I am going to propose two reasons that I think are, at least partially, at the root of this problem. They are, the electoral college and having an equal number of senators for each state.

Only two states (Maine and Nebraska) don’t allocate their presidential electors with a “winner take all” system. If we had a system whereby electors were proportionally selected in relationship to the percentage a particular candidate received of the popular vote in a that state, then we wouldn’t have had the George W. Bush and Donald Trump presidencies. Obviously, the chief executive wields considerable power determining what legislation their office will support and eventually sign into law.

For example, back in 2000 if Florida selected their electors proportionally with the votes each candidate received, then Al Gore would have become president, and just think how different our history would have been. One huge example, it is unlikely that Gore would have embarked on the costly misadventure that became the war in Iraq. But I digress. With virtually every state selecting all their electors committed to the popular vote winner rather than using a proportional allocation based on the percentage of votes actually received, a candidate can and has become president even though that person was rejected by the majority of those casting ballots. We are the only country in the world where winning the popular vote does not guarantee victory for a candidate. And this has a huge impact on the ability of a minority to dictate policy and what will become law.

California has two U.S. Senators, as do the states of: North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Alaska, Kansas, Arkansas, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Iowa, W. Virginia, Idaho, Utah, Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, and Nebraska. Yet these 19 states have a combined population of less than California’s. Notice how most of these states are almost always reliably voting Republican? If that isn’t an egregious example of minority rule, then I challenge anyone to show me a better one. Or to phrase it differently, why is a vote in, say, Napa, CA worth so much less than a vote in Napma, Idaho?

Now I can almost hear it now. “It’s in the Constitution that every state will have two senators.” Okay, it was also initially written in the Constitution that Senators were appointed by the various state legislatures, women couldn’t vote, and that slaves were 3/5 of a person. The framers were not infallible deities. They argued and fought and compromised and understood that the document might need to be amended from time to time. And provisions were included to allow that document to be amended if future generations deemed it necessary.

I suggest that it’s time to take a look at how Senators are allocated in that body to make it little fairer to more populous states, or, conversely, to keep minority viewpoints more reasonably in check. And, if we are going to be stuck with an archaic electoral college system to choose our president, at least states ought to be required to allocate their slate of electors in a manner that is proportional to how that state voted.