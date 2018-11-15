Another legend passes as an era nears its end.
George Linton was not a household name in the Napa Valley, but in his way he was as important as Andre Tchelistcheff, Barney Rhodes, Joe Heitz, or the other legends of his day. George was neither a vintner nor a grapegrower, but he stood above those on whom the vintners and grapegrowers depend – the collectors and consumers of fine wine. He smoked cigars with Tchelistcheff, drank premium wines with Rhodes and helped Heitz make wine.
George passed away in August at age 97, closing another chapter in the storied history of Napa wine from the 1940s to the 2000s. Before George sold all of his pre-1985 collection at auction in 2007, he was the leading collector of California wine and one of the leading collectors of French wine.
The auction, conducted at Zachy’s in New York, featured extraordinary quantities of Andre Tschelistcheff’s masterpieces, Reserve Cabernets from Beaulieu’s two greatest vintages—1951 (32 bottles) and 1958 (over nine cases); 20 examples of Cabernets and Pinots from the golden era of Inglenook (1943-1961); 1951 and 1958 Cabernets from Charles Krug and Louis Martini; early Robert Mondavi Cabernets (1966-1974); and two and a half cases of Heitz Martha’s Vineyard 1974, often cited as among the greatest California wines ever made.
Born in Hungary in 1921, George helped his father, a wine merchant, deliver barrels of wine to local pubs. His family sent him to England at age 10, ahead of the Holocaust. Antisemitism was already rampant in Hungary. He attended college there and in Scotland, getting a veterinary degree in 1944. There were no jobs in England, so he came to the U.S. after the war, at first teaching at the University of Illinois.
1952 saw him teaching at UC Davis where he started a wine group with each member chipping in $1 to buy the four California collectible wines of that time–Inglenook, Beaulieu, Martini and Charles Krug. The group met in the Quonset hut that served as the faculty lunch room. They would often taste the California wines against the classified-grown Bordeaux such as Lafite, Mouton and Latour. The California wines cost $1-$2 per bottle; the French cost $5.
As a member of the UC Davis faculty, George got employee prices at Beaulieu and bought in quantity. He bought more than 20 cases of the great 1951 vintage including experimental Cabernet that had been egg-fined instead of BV’s customary gelatin fining. So large was his collection, he ultimately sold some of his BV back to BV for their library. In 2007, he still had hundreds of bottles of BV from 1946 to 1982 including the 1946 BV Pinot Noir which Tchelistcheff said was the finest wine he ever made.
One of George’s early veterinary clients was Joe Heitz, who was working for Tchelistcheff at BV. They became life-long friends. George befriended Inglenook winemaker George Deuer and collected Deuer’s rare “cask” bottlings from the late 1950s such as the 1958 F-10. According to Linton, when Inglenook was sold to investors, Deuer was so enraged he destroyed the cellar books so that no one would ever know just how he had made those wines.
Linton was always conducting his own “Judgment of Paris,” comparing California Cabernet and French Bordeaux. In 1959, he founded Connoisseur Wine Imports, with the help of one of the great wine shippers and writers of the time, Alexis Lichine. In a 2017 interview, Linton said he bought the great 1945 Lafite for $6.50 per case and sold it for $10. By 1960, he was also an agent for the Napa big four, BV, Inglenook, Charles Krug and Martini.
Linton sold Connoisseur in 1972 and opened a smaller wine shop called Winetaster Imports. It had very limited retail hours – three every Saturday. Yet he sold all he could get his hands on. Along the way, he made many, many wine friends including Robert Knudsen, Bob Admonson, Narsai David, Barney Rhodes, wine auctioneer Dennis Foley, food importer Darrell Corti, Dr. Jack Tupper, restaurateurs Jeremiah Tower and Alice Waters, San Francisco Chronicle restaurant critic Stan Sesser and others.
He acquired property in the Napa Valley at Zinfandel Lane and Highway 29. When he sold it to Dave and Yolanda Del Dotto, he celebrated at Chez Panisse enjoying the 1952 and ‘53 Haut Brion.
Originally, Linton operated out of his veterinary clinic in El Cerrito. But by 1982, he had moved Winetaster Imports to Berkeley in the sub-basement of an old post office. That’s when he and I first met.
The winter of 1982-‘83 was very wet. The Berkeley sewer system overloaded and backed up into George’s cellar through (as we later learned) a valve that had frozen open due to tree roots. I was a young Oakland lawyer who had just opened his own office and George was looking for someone eager to take his case against the landlord and city. I had a budding wine interest and agreed. He was my mentor. I needed to learn about Cabernet, Bordeaux, Burgundy and Sauternes. I was his eager pupil. We ultimately settled the case and bought back most of the wine from the insurance company.
George was one of the most unprepossessing people when it came to his love of wine. In 2017, he would say, “quite honestly, I’m an average taster, but I’ve drunk an awful lot.” No matter how rare or costly the wine we were tasting, he always wanted to know your opinion. You need not be a Master of Wine or sommelier for him to be interested in which wines you preferred.
He was also incredibly generous with his wine. In Jeremiah Tower’s 2010 book, “California Dish: What I Saw (and Cooked) at the American Culinary Revolution,” Tower describes George as a “brilliant eccentric” who could always be relied upon for a “couple of nice bottles” to fill out a special dinner. The 2000 Napa Valley Wine Auction offered a special lot–a Cabernet tasting hosted by Warren Winiarski of Stag’s Leap. George donated a ‘46 Inglenook, the egg and gelatin-fined ‘51 BVs along with ‘58 and ‘70, and five vintages of Heitz Martha’s Vineyard (‘67, ‘68, ‘69, ‘74 and ‘75) among other rarities. (L. Carson, “Tasting shows aging potential of Cabernet” Napa Valley Register (April 12, 2001).)
I, too, was a beneficiary of his largess. Born in 1947, I was privileged to share with him the BV (Cabernet and Pinot Noir), Martini, Cheval Blanc, Calon Segur and the Latour a Pomerol from the year of my birth on more than one occasion, and as recently as 2012. He had acquired them all on release or as futures.
There may not be another collector with George’s love of wine, his knowledge, and depth of cellar with the generosity and humor to share it freely. A chapter has closed in Napa’s storied wine history.