Your Turn: Character is destiny

In his Sept. 20, 2004, The New Yorker article “Personality Plus," the Canadian journalist Malcolm Gladwell discusses the case of Second Lieutenant Alexander Ramsey Nininger, the first American soldier to be awarded (albeit posthumously) the Medal of Honor in WWII.

A quiet, reflective, newly-commissioned officer serving with the 57th Infantry Regiment of the Philippine Scouts, Nininger had written to a friend that he “…had no feelings of hate, and did not think he could ever kill anyone out of hatred.” He had, as Gladwell writes, “…none of the swagger of the natural warrior [but] worked hard and had a strong sense of duty.”

In early January 1942, as his unit prepared defensive positions on Bataan, 2nd Lt. Nininger requested assignment to a unit engaged in active combat with the Japanese. With hand grenades, a rifle and a submachine gun, he single-handedly engaged Japanese forces that were attacking Company K of his regiment.

His Medal of Honor citation reads, in part:

“In the hand-to-hand fighting which followed, 2nd Lt. Nininger repeatedly forced his way to and into the hostile position. Though exposed to heavy enemy fire, he continued to attack with rifle and hand grenades and succeeded in destroying several enemy groups in foxholes and enemy snipers. Although wounded 3 times, he continued his attacks until he was killed after pushing alone far within the enemy position. When his body was found after the recapture of the position, 1 enemy officer and 2 enemy soldiers lay dead around him.”

Gladwell goes on to discuss the likelihood of 2nd Lt. Nininger being identified - prior to his exploits - as an aggressive, intuitive, leader capable of the bravery demonstrated on that January morning on Bataan, and concludes that the probability of such identification is slim. Regardless, when tested, his character was not found wanting and by his actions, he undoubtedly saved many lives.

Turning to the current head of a remnant of what President Ronald Reagan referred to — in his 1982 speech before the British House of Commons — as ‘the evil empire,' we encounter a man generally characterized as a self-centered, narcissistic, self-aggrandizing, exploitative, corrupt, thug who has surrounded himself with sycophants and obsequious oligarchs, and is capable of little else than Stalin-esque, repressive rule while undermining the economic resiliency of his country. Were it not for the significant petroleum resources at his disposal, he would have undoubtedly disappeared long ago.

We now come to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy. Trained as a lawyer, he is a former actor and comedian, serving as president of the independent country of Ukraine since 2019, itself a former part of the evil empire. Faced with trying to clean up a government known for widespread corruption, with little political experience beyond playing the president of Ukraine in a sitcom, Zelenskyy was not expected to be effective as a leader. And indeed, were it not for the perfidy of the thug ruling the remnant of the evil empire, President Zelenskyy might have remained just that: an ill-defined cipher, leader of a struggling emerging democracy located on the edge of the former evil empire.

Such was not to be the case, however, when Ukraine was invaded by the armed forces of the evil empire remnant. While, as of today (Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022) the invasion continues to encounter stiff, well organized Ukrainian resistance, the situation is far from decided, although the eventual outcome is widely believed to be a foregone conclusion given the vastly superior (in numbers, if not motivation) invading force.

In keeping with the early stages of WWII, when Allied governments offered countries that faced situations like Ukraine faces today, an opportunity to form governments in exile in order to ease the return to self-government after victory over Axis forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was offered the opportunity of safe passage out of Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy's response, in stark contrast to what has become de rigueur in situations like this (along with the response of the vastly outnumbered defenders of Ukraine’s Snake Island, who, when invited to surrender, responded by suggesting the invading forces perform unnatural acts upon themselves) will likely serve as a reminder to future leaders who find themselves in similar circumstances, that character is shaped by temperament, knowledge, and integrity, and that character is destiny.

To the West's offer of safe passage out of Ukraine, which would mean leaving the men, women, and children of Ukraine to the vicissitudes of the evil empire, President Zelenskyy tersely replied: “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

And the United States, as leader of the free world, ought to oblige.

E. M. Keyser III

LCDR USN (Ret.)

Napa