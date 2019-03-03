In 1936, Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone with the Wind” was published and became an instant bestseller to the American public. The former Atlanta Journal writer took 10 years to write the epic Southern novel that surrounded the Civil War and Reconstruction years.
While having lunch at an MGM dining room, Louis B. Mayer discussed with his son-in-law, David O. Selznick, about obtaining the film rights to Mitchell’s bestselling novel. They both agree that “Gone with the Wind” would make an excellent film. Sometime later, Selznick established his own production company, Selznick International Pictures. He wanted his studio to have the film that would cement both its fame and his as well.
Clark Gable discovered that he was up for the role of Rhett Butler. Gable was uncertain about working with George Cukor. He considered Cukor to be a woman’s director and would mess with his image of being a man’s man. However, Mayer threatened to put him on suspension if he didn’t fulfill his obligation to the studio.
Gable wanted his girlfriend, Carole Lombard, to play his love interest Scarlett O’Hara. Other big-name movie actresses were being considered for the part. Paulette Goddard’s screen test went well, but Jean Arthur, Lucille Ball, Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Jean Harlow, and Katharine Hepburn still need to be tested for the role.
(Future “Dark Shadows” star Joan Bennett would also needed to be tested. You may remember her as Elizabeth Collins Stoddard, the matriarch of the 1960s gothic soap opera family. Unfortunately, I’m a “Dark Shadows” addict and must write about it whenever possible.)
Cukor wanted Tallulah Bankhead for Scarlett. He’d previously directed Miss Bankhead in the 1931 motion picture “Tarnished Lady.” With that in mind, he persuaded Selznick to go watch her in a theatrical performance of “Reflected Glory” in Los Angeles.
After watching her, Selznick telephoned Cukor with the news that he was interested in the red-haired actress. When Bankhead received the good news from Cukor, she was delighted in the prospect of playing Scarlett O’Hara. She’d recently read Mitchell’s epic Civil War novel and felt strongly that her Southern roots would make her a shoe-in for the role.
News leaked out to Los Angeles Examiner gossip columnist Louella Parsons. She quickly wrote in her column that the influential power of William Brockman Bankhead has secured his movie actress daughter the greatest role of a lifetime. He was the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, after all.
Her home state of Alabama rooted for Bankhead. She was confident that she’d win the role of Scarlett O’Hara, even though she was 34 years old. She told interviewers at the time that diet and exercise would keep her looking youthful for the opening Tara scenes that required her to play a teenage girl.
However, when took her screen test, the camera picked up the features of her true age. Plus, she was also a heavy drinker, smoker, and cocaine addict. Since filming would be done in Technicolor, makeup couldn’t be used to cover-up up Miss Bankhead’s mature facial age. She was offered the part of Belle Watling, but turned down the role. Bankhead once made the statement, “Cocaine isn’t addicting. I’ve been using it for years now.”
Over a hundred actresses were screen-tested for the Scarlett O’Hara role. British actress Vivien Leigh won the role of a lifetime. Bankhead must’ve been steamed when she found out that an English woman was playing Scarlett O’Hara.
On May 19, 1980, a television docudrama movie, “The Scarlett O’Hara War,” was televised on NBC. It was a three-night miniseries adapted from Garson Kanin’s novel “Moviola,” which chronicled the casting process David O. Selznick encountered when he went searching for his Scarlett.