Your Turn: Imagine a day without water

Water plays an enormous role in our lives, yet the infrastructure needed to maintain access to our homes and businesses is often out of sight, and therefore, out of mind. You wake up, shower, make your coffee, feed your family, flush the toilet, wash your laundry. But have you thought about where your water comes from?
Millions of Americans take water service for granted every day. With reliable water service, people don’t have to think twice about the infrastructure that brings water to their homes, but everyone should be concerned with the fragility of those systems.
Today marks the seventh annual Imagine a Day Without Water. It’s a day to pause and notice the way that water systems impact our lives and communities, and commit to ensuring a sustainable water future. What would your day be like if you couldn’t turn on the tap and get clean drinking water? What would happen to restaurants, hospitals, firefighters, farms, wineries, or the many industries that depend on water?
The city of Napa alone maintains an extensive network of water facilities spanning over 60 square miles throughout Napa County, including two local watersheds, dams, and reservoirs, three water treatment plants, nine pump stations, 12 storage tanks, and 360 miles of pipe. A dedicated team of 65 city employees operates and manages this infrastructure to ensure clean, safe, reliable water is available 24/7 to 87,000 people.
But water systems in Napa and across the country are getting older. Approximately 140 miles of the city’s water mains are at least 60 years of age and will require a significant investment of capital funds to rehabilitate and replace. Thanks to support from our elected officials and our ratepayers, the city’s total annual capital investment in the water system will increase to $6 million in 2022, while we continue to provide service at some of the lowest water rates in the Bay Area.
While we continue to enjoy clean, safe, and reliable drinking water service now, maintaining that level of service becomes challenging when drought, earthquakes, and wildfires threaten our critical water systems. This year repairs made to our fire-damaged raw water pipeline have allowed us to resume operation of the Milliken Water Treatment Plant, providing a much-needed supplemental water supply during the current drought.
Water challenges look different to each community and will require local solutions, but cyber security and reinvestment in water systems should be a local, state, and national priority. Strong leadership on water is key to securing America’s future.
Water and our watersheds are the lifelines of our community. Protecting our watersheds and investing in our water infrastructure will ensure you have a fresh glass of water each morning, firefighters the ability to fight annual wildfires, hospitals to stay safe and sanitary, and it offers employment opportunities.
When you imagine a day without water this year, think about how central water is to your daily life. Visit your local city of Napa Water Division website to learn more about the programs and investments we’re making in the water system to ensure your water is safe and reliable into the future.
We know how important water is. It’s up to us to keep the conversation going and ensure that the systems that deliver this valuable resource are reliable for generations to come.
Joy Eldredge is Deputy Utilities Director for the city of Napa. Pat Costello is Water Resources Analyst for the city.