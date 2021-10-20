Your Turn: Imagine a day without water

Water plays an enormous role in our lives, yet the infrastructure needed to maintain access to our homes and businesses is often out of sight, and therefore, out of mind. You wake up, shower, make your coffee, feed your family, flush the toilet, wash your laundry. But have you thought about where your water comes from?

Millions of Americans take water service for granted every day. With reliable water service, people don’t have to think twice about the infrastructure that brings water to their homes, but everyone should be concerned with the fragility of those systems.

Today marks the seventh annual Imagine a Day Without Water. It’s a day to pause and notice the way that water systems impact our lives and communities, and commit to ensuring a sustainable water future. What would your day be like if you couldn’t turn on the tap and get clean drinking water? What would happen to restaurants, hospitals, firefighters, farms, wineries, or the many industries that depend on water?

