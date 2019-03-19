To Beto, or not to Beto, seems to be the question among all of us who want to support the best candidate, or team of candidates, to beat Trump, flip the Senate to the Democrats, and put humanity and the environment back to the top of this country’s agenda.
My son, Matt Villano, and I met Beto last May at a fundraiser in Santa Rosa when he was running against ‘Lyin Ted Cruz’ to represent Texas in the Senate. We wanted to meet O’Rourke because we admired his courage to buck the odds, and take on such a despicable symbol of hypocrisy in a heavily “red” state. We weren’t disappointed.
Much like he’s doing now in Iowa, Beto came to a small local restaurant and addressed a few dozen of us about why he was running for Senate. He was smart, personable, and well-informed on the issues, and when I asked him what he was going to do about the “cages for children” that the Trump administration constructed on the Texas/Mexico border, near O’Rourke’s former congressional district, he didn’t shy away from giving an impassioned, detailed and impressive answer. As an El Paso native and representative, he knew and cared about the issue of immigration more than any other public official of our time.
Beto’s charisma and passion for those without the privilege he knew he was fortunate to have, reminded me of Robert F. Kennedy. I told Robert Francis O’Rourke that I had campaigned for Bobby Kennedy in 1964, when he was running for the Senate from New York against an entrenched GOP senator. Now, more than 50 years later, in the presence of my 43-year old son, I felt we were experiencing another of those unique presences in American political life. Having worked with Mario Cuomo for eight years, I knew them when I saw them.
But it was easy to be for Beto when he ran against the creepy Cruz. It was the quintessential battle of good vs. evil, Don Quixote vs. windmills, and a young, caring and charismatic public official struggling uphill to unseat a shrivel-souled, cynical, hollowed-out man. Beto for President is not such an easy, nor binary, choice — not just yet. We have many miles to go before we vote. Like many other sensible humans who care about the future of our world, I worked hard in 2016 to defeat Donald Trump, and I will again do all I can to defeat Trump in 2020, keep the House Democratic and flip control of the Senate.
How do we best achieve that? Who is the best Democrat — and the best team of people — to accomplish those imperatives? If we don’t bust up the Trump Criminal Enterprise, knock out the GOP from the White House and the Senate, the future of this democracy, the rule of law, and human rights in this country is tenuous, at best, and the future of this planet, environmentally, is lost.
I’ve given early money to the presidential campaigns of Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, the Senate campaign of Mark Kelly in Arizona, and the yet-to-be-announced Senate campaign of Amy McGrath of Kentucky against Mitch McConnell. I have resisted giving to Beto’s campaign just yet. I want to allow a few more flowers to bloom.
The truth is, like many Democrats and independents, I’m not sure who the strongest candidate would be yet, to beat Trump and the GOP. I love the depth and breadth of the Democratic field of candidates
As someone who grew up in an ethnic, working-class family and whose older brothers detested the privilege of the Kennedys, I was affronted by Beto’s beautiful Vanity Fair all-too-posed cover photo by Annie Leibovitz, and by O’Rourke’s Obama-like arrogance that he was “born to be in it.” Please spare us the hubris, especially after being bathed in maniacally false pride by Trump for three years.
Beto, more than anyone in the Democratic field, has to be meticulously careful to avoid becoming the kind of celebrity candidate that working-families grow to resent, and vote against.
Yet, as a writer and media professional who worked with the eloquent Mario Cuomo, I recognize the power and great risk of becoming a media darling, and the potency and danger of skateboarding atop social media, especially when confronting a sick, symbiotic relationship between television, Twitter, and a twisted antagonist like Trump.
Beto’s test, far bigger than the one he faced in Texas, will be to find just the right balance of riding the tiger of media and popular adoration without ending up inside, and taming it to come to this country’s rescue.
If he can do that, O’Rourke will not only have earned the Democratic nomination, but the Presidency as well.