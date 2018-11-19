For both Republicans and Democrats, the tone of this election season has been fraught with strong language, charged speeches, and unbridled passion.
This year in particular, the nature of the candidates’ political positions has generated hateful messages from politicians, supporters, and the media. Civil discourse has not been the norm. Comments about race, ethnicity, immigration, gender, integrity, and patriotism, have resonated throughout the country and into the hallways of schools and classrooms.
Teachers in the United States use elections to impart valuable lessons to students about the electoral process, democracy, government and the responsibilities of citizenship. But the current national dialogue makes this curricular process difficult for students and teachers alike.
The results of a 2016 online survey conducted by Teaching Tolerance suggest that election campaigning is having a profoundly negative effect on children and classrooms. It’s producing an alarming level of fear and anxiety among children of color and inflaming racial and ethnic tensions in the classroom.
Many students worry about being deported. Other students have been emboldened by the divisive, often juvenile rhetoric in the campaign.
Nationally, teachers have noted an increase in bullying, harassment and intimidation of students whose races, religions, nationalities, sexual or gender identities have been the verbal targets of candidates on the campaign trail.
At Blue Oak School, we are keenly aware of these tensions. We want to encourage an open and candid discussion of the national political dialogue, with all views represented. Free speech is an important aspect of our national heritage.
That said, we will not allow mean-spirited or hateful language to taint this important dialogue. It is important that, as a community, we revisit these important tenets reflected in our core values:
— We bring learning to life.
— We teach the whole child.
— We build a community of learners and leaders.
— We develop culturally competent and socially conscious citizens who want to change the world.
— We engender a love of learning.
— We prepare students for the future.
In “A Letter From A Birmingham Jail,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated that: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly…History has presented us with a cosmic challenge...we must now learn to live together as brothers or we will perish together as fools.”
Blue Oak School faculty and staff create classroom environments in which students can express their thoughts, ask questions, and take positions without risk. We ask them to use facts to defend their views, and require them to be sensitive to the feelings of others as equal members of our school community. We ask that you join us in this exercise in democracy.