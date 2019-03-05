Ask any forester; she will tell you Napa, like the rest of the west, has too many trees.
Tree density per acre varies from the Rockies, to, the Sierra to Napa Valley. Google “How many trees per acre a healthy forest should have?” You’ll find that every area of the West has 5 to 10 times more trees per acre than there were when Lewis and Clark arrived.
According to forester Ralph Osterling, our western hills should have around 80 to 100 trees per acre. Currently, we have 500 to 800 trees per acre.
That’s why this watershed fight is so wrong. Citizens defeated Measure C. To re-create “Measure C light” makes a mockery of democracy. It’s unethical to favor partisan groups who lost at the ballot box.
Those advocating for increased “canopy cover” from 60 percent to 70 percent or even 90 percent don’t realize how dangerous that concept is.
In an email, forester Ralph Osterling (Google him) wrote:
“1. The forest should be a mix of openings, brush and trees. Oak grassland forests types should have less than 50 percent crown cover which translates to per acre about 5 trees with 100’ canopy and 62 trees with 30’ canopy. Now, take those tree counts and cut them in half to meet 50 percent crown cover.
“2. Continuous tree and brush canopy equals continuous hot fuels and fires as we witnessed.
“3. The ordinance should require tree and fuel removal not the reverse.
“4. Eliminating trees and brush will increase ground water and springs will reemerge.”
What we need is a realization that in order to prevent another ecological disaster we need proper forest management—not additional canopy cover.
We don’t need an ordinance which disincentivizes land owners from managing their over-dense forests.
We may need to eliminate 50 percent to 80 percent of the trees per acre. Not clear cut, mind you. Judicious thinning of excess growth is what is needed.
According to Lynn Webber’s “History of the Napa Valley,” in 1824, when Altimura, first laid eyes on the Napa Valley, he deemed it perfect for cattle. Why? No underbrush.
According to Henry T. Lewis in his seminal work, “Patterns of Indian Burning in California,” Indians burned every year. They did it for myriad reasons; from crop management, to making it easier to find acorns.
When George Yount arrived in 1834, there was almost no “understory” to fuel fires.
The understory not only robs nutrients form normal healthy trees and blocks sunlight, this same understory provides a “step ladder” effect in the event of fire. Fire climbs up the little stuff and burns the bigger trees. This is why talk of 40 percent “shrub retention” is not only ludicrous it is dangerous—as we’ve recently experienced.
Cal Fire has recognized the importance of healthy forests to prevent catastrophic conflagrations.
According to the Mountain Area Safety Task force’s website: “The problem fire protection officials face is that not only does green vegetation burn, the forest is overstocked — 100 to 200 trees per acre, where a healthy forest has 40 to 60 trees per acre. Thinning green vegetation not only reduces the fire danger, it also frees up resources for the remaining plants and trees, making them more healthy, restoring their vigor and making them more resistant to fire as well as infestation by bark beetles and other parasites.”
A secondary benefit from healthy forests is more water for our rivers and streams.
An ancient Redwood can soak up from 1,000 to 2,000 gallons per day. A mature oak tree soaks up hundreds of gallons per day. Because our western hills have trees of all types and all ages, no one has been able to give me an accurate account of what an average acre of madrone, pine, oak, Douglas firs, Redwoods, et al soaks up daily. Yet, if we have 5 to 10 times too many trees per acre, that means 5 to 10 times as much water is being soaked up by trees and not going into our springs, creeks and rivers.
Lastly, let’s stop all talk of “we have to do our part to fight climate change.” Carbon sequestrations? Due to the Ag Preserve, we have done more to combat climate change, and enhance carbon sequestration than any county in the country.
When we came here in the 1950s, zoning was one home per acre. Now we have 45,000 acres of vines instead of 45,000 homes.
No development over 30 percent slope? The Register reported some 30 percent (170,000 acres) of the valley is over 30 percent. But by definition, that means 100 percent of the land in the hills
We all want a healthy watershed. Our current policies have produced that.
And the burden should not be just on rural folks. Rural lives matter.