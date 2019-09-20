When we discuss and talk about country music we are discussing a cultural art form. Music is art. At the end of the day there are forms and traditions of art that define what that art is and its rooted premise that clearly establishes the function of that art. The element of its genesis, the creation that leads to its form.
Music is also a passionate art form because of the nature of the practice to create the art. Further, what it takes through skill, knowledge and experience to manipulate the art form through the artists personal vision to interpret, implement, develop and then to execute the musical art form within the boundaries of its cultural roots. Those of us whom are musicians have passion for that music art. Whatever that music art may be. So what is the cultural form of country?
Many of us already know what that is. However the Kens Burns documentary “Country Music” defines that for us once again. Offering historical information about the cultural art form to new artists. It is on PBS.
I offer this philosophy as well it may help too. We remember the past so that it may guide us in the present to continue to contribute to the cultural art form in the future. Committing to memory through oral tradition the boundaries and the essence that defines what the country music art form is. Keeping in mind too the many years we have seen country music to flow different genres and styles with each of those contributing in different ways to country but yet, maintaining a sense of boundary to its cultural form.
So how do other genres fit into country’s cultural art form? Some do and clearly some do not. Unfortunately this becomes a dilemma because as artists we have the creative freedom to layer one art form upon another art form and so on, and so on.
To use a metaphor, how many layers of paint are there painted on country? But, what was country’s original color? To further humor the moment, coming to a conclusion for the question asked can be based on each and every person’s personal perspective and viewpoint. So therein lies the perfect dilemma and opinions will vary.
Yet there is one way to understand when the deviation of an art form results in causing the form to be jaded from its boundary.
That is when an artist compromises their passion for the art form by chasing the deviation for gain in some other form or manner that challenges the natural boundaries of the art form in question. Which in turn produces something other than that of an original work of art in relationship to its known association and culturally accepted form.
Simply, pushing the boundaries of the form beyond its familiar construction is a deviation from, (away from) the known art form. Giving up the art form to be popular in the music industry, to be successful and choosing another genre in turn to layer upon the familiar construction can result in a deviation of what country music is.
Yet, it is the fundamentals of understanding the concepts and construction of art form that can guide us to define the center of the art form and its extending boundaries. Keeping in mind that music form and/or style is applicable to all music. Though, the cultural aspect plays a crucial role.
I have a passion for country music it is a part of my raising. And country music has a strong root tapped into the hearts of millions. I say in these modern times with some musicians conjuring a modern sound, I find that I may be too hip to hop.