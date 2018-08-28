We hold these truths to be self-evident: that your local community college is good for (1) local families, who save thousands of dollars while receiving an excellent education for a degree, transfer or certification; (2) graduates who are seeking job success skills; and (3) the local economy of Napa, as employers find and hire employees with training and degrees in local industry sectors.
That’s what we have heard over and over again the last few months from survey takers and community groups. They said they like what the college is doing, and they encouraged us to keep it up. Along with those good marks, we must also consider the attention-grabbing times in which we live. The news cycle is now measured in hours not days, economic uncertainty can shake voters’ confidence, especially here in our region, for those who have been though the emotional ups and downs of wildfires, preserving oak trees, curtailing helicopters, seeking affordable housing and sorting out national, state and local politics and politicians.
For those reasons, it made sense for the college to wait until the local dust settles before asking our community to pass a bond to finance much-needed structural improvements at Napa Valley College to ensure a strong educational learning environment. Perhaps by 2020, it will make more sense to seek community support in the form of a bond issue, or maybe not.
In the meantime, the need for campus improvements is real. Classrooms, labs and college infrastructure are aging and will need serious modernization, repair or replacement in the next five years. To provide job training and university preparation for thousands who attend the college annually, NVC leaders must continue to build and maintain the college that the community deserves. That’s why I’m encouraging the college board of trustees – in concert with the public at large – to invest in public-private partnerships, partnering with the county and its, philanthropic giving, and focus on our students.
We’ve already seen how partnering with Napa Valley vintners has made the NVC Vineyard and Winery Technology (VWT) program the largest wine school in the nation, educating nearly 500 students annually. Nearly all of our valley’s wineries have benefited by hiring our VWT students and graduates.
Likewise, our machine tool technology graduates are going to work for Shell Oil, while our welders are hired by local companies that help improve Travis Air Force Base. Many of our graduated chefs are front and center at restaurants around the region and the globe. Benefiting the whole of our community, we provide trained nurses, police officers, psychiatric technicians, respiratory therapists, emergency medical technicians, child care teachers, and computer technicians. Often not a part of the community conversation is the college’s economic contribution of more than $300 million to the local economy each year. Your college’s track record is also spurring the owners of Napa Valley Wine Train, LLC to look at NVC as training ground for hospitality, culinary, and technology students looking to work and train in the restaurant commissary; and for welders and machine tool technicians to work and train in their maintenance shops. The value of putting local students to work in local businesses and industries can’t be overstated, because it keeps our community strong, united and employed.
Further, if NVC and the city of Napa find more ways to combine resources and work together, we can build ballparks and recreational facilities that keep families and our county’s kids healthy, and the college can become a major player in building civic pride.
Over the past three years, the number of degrees conferred at Napa Valley College increased 23 percent, while certificates increased by 74 percent and transfers to University of California and California State Universities increased by 25 percent. That’s an impressive record. It comes from the dedication of parents, families and students who want nothing more than to have fulfilling successful lives. Whether the college goes out for a bond in 2020 or not, the community can rest assured that their college students are getting an excellent education as well as a good deal before getting to the career or university of their choice. Our budget is balanced, our faculty are passionate and our students are well served. Your college students have benefitted, as the rest of our community has become strong, unified, employed, healthy and educated. In a world where special interests seem to raise their heads on a daily basis — from politicians to national foundations — the focus on students, and their success is oft left behind. This focus on students is why we are here and what you deserve. The mandate of securing initiatives that lead to putting our students first, ensuring the quality of their education, and creating a top-notch learning environments for now and the future is at the heart of what we do.
It is what Napa County deserves.