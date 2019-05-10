“If you think education is expensive—try ignorance.” various
One sentence into the Declaration of Independence, on display in the Rotunda at the National Archives Museum in Washington D.C., is the following:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Ignoring the anachronistic use of “men,” it remains difficult to realize these rights in the absence of reasonable access to good, universal, education.
And, in an era of increasing competition for scarce funds to construct and operate public schools; in an era of unconscionable living expenses (driven principally by restrictive housing inventories that lead to crippling housing prices, the failure—uniquely among developed countries—to provide for access to affordable health care, increasingly concentrated wealth, and a resurgence of economic and social stratification); and in an era of significant demographic changes, reasonable access to good educational opportunities is hampered when school districts fail to make economic use of taxpayer dollars.
The common theme undergirding these threats to good, universal, educational opportunity, is the increased separation of our society into haves and have-nots, or more colloquially, segregation—cloaked in the guise of charter schools, gated communities, restrictive zoning laws, and regressive tax structures—that act to exclude “those others” from access to reasonable housing, affordable health care and good education.
It is the latter that deprives not only others (whomever “others” are) but the rest of us from the benefits of a universally shared education experience that helps weave a stronger social fabric.
This struggle for equality of opportunity is not new, but the existential threat to the fabric of our society—namely the increasing economic, social and educational segregation on a scale not previously experienced—is new.
And it should come as no surprise then that such segregation and denial of opportunity has resulted in increased economic, social and educational polarization.
Therefore, insofar as universal access to good education is concerned, the situation facing NVUSD of declining student population, increasing competition for scarce taxpayer dollars, escalating construction costs, and burgeoning personnel costs (especially healthcare and pension costs) dictates efficient use of existing—and new—physical plant, including reasonable class and school size. In this regard—based solely on number of facilities—elementary schools play a significant role, particularly those with less than a target student enrollment of 500-600 children.
To put it more directly, NVUSD can no longer afford to maintain the number of elementary schools currently in the district.
It should not go unremarked that efficient consolidation of NVUSD elementary schools is likely to garner significant public, teacher, administrative, and union opposition.
But, while it is critically important for the district to arrive at a facility consolidation policy through an open, inclusive and thorough process, the overriding consideration must still be how to best use taxpayer dollars to enhance the access of all NVUSD students to quality, universal educational opportunities.
That is the way lives can be transformed and an ethos of lifelong learning for every student can be developed.
And only then will the promise of the Declaration of Independence be realized; that we should provide an equitable opportunity for all residents to enjoy Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.