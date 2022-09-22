YOUR TURN: Protecting our youth from suicide risks

In honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, I want to take the opportunity to raise awareness about the link between child maltreatment and suicide risk. Research has shown that experiencing trauma in childhood is linked to poor physical and behavioral health outcomes throughout life, including increased suicide risk.

A 1995 groundbreaking study by the CDC and Kaiser Permanente (the ACE study) demonstrated that people who have experienced child abuse/neglect or other adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are 12 times more likely to attempt suicide.

Child abuse/neglect is just one type of adverse childhood experiences that can place young people at risk. Household challenges (such as growing up in a household where there is substance abuse, mental illness or domestic violence) and environmental factors (such as racism, community violence or natural disasters) can also have lifelong mental health impact.

When a child experiences multiple ACEs, the experiences trigger an excessive and long-lasting stress response which can change the way the brain develops and functions, affecting a person’s ability to process information, make decisions, interact with others and regulate emotions. Unaddressed, these consequences may follow a person into adulthood, leading to increased risk for poor social outcomes, disease and death.

Research has shown that the following protective factors can help protect children from maltreatment and lessen the impact of early adversity on their overall health and suicide risk:

Help parents become resilient: Supporting parents with resources and guidance to manage challenging times builds their resilience. Parents who can overcome challenges are able to show their children how to be resilient.

Support building attachment and nurturing relationships: Teaching parents how to build strong relationships with their children means they are better able to support their physical and emotional needs and lessen the impacts of trauma.

Build social connections: Families that have support networks of friends, loved ones or neighbors can get through tough times more easily.

Meet basic needs: Making sure families have housing, food, clothing, quality childcare and access to healthcare is foundational to ensuring children grow up health and happy.

Parent and child development education: When parents know about their child’s development, they can foster it and help their children grow. It also reduces parental stress when they know what to expect.

Build children’s social and emotional skills: When children can express and process what they are feeling, it lessens the negative impacts of trauma and builds their resilience.

Given the strong evidence linking childhood adversity and suicide risk, we must do more to prevent and address early trauma as part of a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention. We can all take action to protect the immediate and long-term mental health of our children.

Strengthen your parenting skills. Refer friends who are struggling to community resources for support. Vote and advocate for policies and legislation that support families and children. Mentor a child. Volunteer at community organizations, your child’s school, and community events. Donate to nonprofits that support families.

Together we can take small actions that make a big difference.

Michele Grupe

Executive Director, Cope Family Center