Over the years we all have encountered incredible musicians that have made our world better, if not more exciting. It may not be easy to place Dick Dale with Beethoven or Chopin, but he definitely changed the world of Rock ‘n’ Roll as well as a lot of Baby Boomers lives.
Every kid in the ’60s Southern California scene would “Shimmy and Shake” to the sounds of Dick Dale and his Stratocaster guitar, where as a lefty he picked the strings upside-down because it was too hard to build a guitar upside down in those days.
Dick Dale, the legendary guitarist and inventor of the Surfer Sound, died this month at 81.
Richard Monsour, born in Lebanon and raised in Boston, was left-handed and never learned to read music. He was taught by Leo Fender to play the electric guitar with primitive amplification speakers that the two of them reinvented for the big auditorium crowds of screaming teenagers. Dick had a passion for deafening drum beats first and the guitar second, but in 1960, “Let’s go Trippin” stole the charts and Surfer Music was born.
For those of us captured by Annette Funicello and Sally Fields in ‘60s bikini-clad surfing movies, there was nothing better to be infatuated with, besides the sunny beaches, the long surfboards, and of course the electrifying music.
It wasn’t long before groups like the Beach Boys, The Ventures, Jan & Dean and literally hundreds of young rock groups wearing Pendleton shirts and bleached long hair were trying to duplicate that loud, edgy guitar style. The Surfer Sound became an international sensation. In Southern California, surfer culture ruled in the ’60s, even if they didn’t know how to surf.
I met Dale and his wife, Lana Dale in the late ’80s when I designed some semi-custom homes in Twentynine Palms, a desert suburb north of Palm Springs. This was probably a low time for him as his star had fallen after numerous musical explosions by British Invaders, Punk Rockers, Grunge bands and everything with a beat.
This was his first home in the desert, and he remained dedicated to the community, a long way from the ocean surf. Eventually, he moved to a ranch with his own airstrip.
While his star had dimmed, in 1994 Quentin Tarantino made him famous again by resurrecting a Lebanese folk song originally recorded in 1962, known as “Miserlou,” for “Pulp Fiction,, reinserting him to the forefront of the music industry once again.
But the days of surfing and beach parties, with screeching surf music from that upside-down guitar will last well beyond the ’60s.
Both his style, crazy guitar designs, unique sound and impact on amplifier technology have influenced rock ‘n’ roll far beyond the simple cords we hear today. This month, we lost the Father of Heavy Rock.