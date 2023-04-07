"I've got a place you're going to love" is a phrase often thrown around to instigate momentum that doesn't truly deliver. So when my godfather Pete Jaccarino claimed this about a barbershop of all places, I was admittedly skeptical.

He described a place "any Italian would love," and as a Sicilian American, he knew this would hook me. I initially envisioned the Seinfeld episode where an old-school barber like Enzo or Gino, speaking broken English, would offer me a shot of espresso or limoncello.

Much to my surprise, the actual ambiance of Napa's Olde Town Barbershop "OTB" is as if Scorsese set it himself for a present-day movie. Fine wine bottles and classic mobster mugshots filled the room, and the concentric furnishings welcomed a comfortable place to hang out and talk. The final touch was a mounted TV that played a chronicle of Sammy the Bull.

My barber Giancarlo Fradella "G" (the owner) was in his 30s, tattooed and spoke clear English behind a mask. We quickly exchanged dialogue perpetuating stereotypes of a proud culture, including the best places to eat, upcoming wine events and our growing families.

In fact, in the 60 minutes I was there, three members of G's family visited the shop. Within 10 minutes, his father had the entire room laughing by reciting relatable material "All Italians have the same named relatives. Uncle Joe? I've got one of them! We all have an Uncle Joe!"

The room filled with cheek-hurting laughs, and the haircut was unlike anything I'd experienced before. Admittedly, until then, to me, a haircut was a haircut. The obsessive attention to detail was unfamiliar but illustrative of a honed craft and a clear source of pride for G. Take a look at his online reviews, and you'll see I'm not the only one impressed.

As we talked, I learned that G cut his teeth as a teen admitted to the Napa County Juvenile Hall when he was 14.

"The same hall that I now work at, providing not only haircuts for kids but confidence, wisdom, encouragement, and hope through conversation and respect," he said.

OTB, located near the intersection of Old Sonoma Rd and Jefferson St, was founded from "a back against the wall pivot during the pandemic."

He added, "I was cutting hair outdoors at Gordon Heuther's art studio and then was forced to stop from the fires. I took to a pop-up along the riverside, eventually ending up in front of my apartment. I needed to make a move fast and went all in with my savings and leased the space at 203 S. Jefferson Street."

As the conversation flowed, I sat entranced, comfortably in the chair, devoid of anxiety, never questioning if too much was taken off the top or thinking about work. Instead, our chat led to nostalgia, seemingly reunited with a cousin I hadn't seen in years. I left the shop saying, "He has a customer for life."

True to my word, I've come back every month and watched the business grow. G now has two full-timers enhancing the community feel.

"Jeremy Jackson is one of the best barbers and guys I know. He's full of wisdom and experience but also humble, passionate, talented, and incredibly funny. He's not only my barber and friend; he's my brother," G said.

Danny Leonie is the baby bird of the shop. He's originally from South Africa and comes from a beautiful family. Danny is an artist. He's humble, kind, and extremely passionate about his new career.

The additions add a new perspective to the daily debates. In the returning visits to Olde Town, I've had conversations about nutrition hacks, Bay Area sports, start-ups, and the recent happenings of our ever-expanding small town. The TV inside played comedy specials; World Cup matches, and of course, the occasional mob documentary. I've drank coffee, made connections, and defended The Wire as the best-written TV show of all time. Even when G is running a few minutes behind, I don't mind; it's just more time to talk with friends.

Art and barbering: the pandemic produced an unexpected Napa pairing Gordon Huether, who gave a Napa barber a space to work during the pandemic, will have his artworks displayed at the barber's new shop at Food City.

Recently, I was supposed to meet someone at a nearby coffee shop, which was too crowded. I suggested we take our coffees to OTB. He was confused about why I recommended this, and I caught myself saying, "trust me, you're going to love this place."

So what is it that makes OTB so unique?

G thinks it's a combination of things.

He said, "We are passionate about our craft but equally passionate about our ambiance and your experience. OTB is where men connect; we have podcasts, wine tastings, art exhibitions, photo shoots, and business meetings here. It's a place that provides quality service and a VIP setting and experience."

I can relate. I realized I was not just getting my haircut. Instead, I'm going for a 30-minute escape that lets me disconnect from a busy day of back-to-back Zooms to laugh, learn, and converse with genuine people. Aptly named Olde Town gives you an authentic feeling of simpler times, and you don't have to be Italian to appreciate that. For $45, you walk away with a haircut and a 30-minute change of pace from the same old day.

G plans for even more involvement within the community: "I am presently working on an Aztec mural at the Imola / Jefferson intersection, with a plan to do many more. I'll interact more with our youth, and we will always be committed to caring for our homeless with haircuts, clothing, and supplies donated by our friends and patrons at OTB."