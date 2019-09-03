Focusing on a Southern California American history class at racially diverse fictional Walt Whitman High School. African-American 11th grade history teacher Pete Dixon (Lloyd Haynes) promotes tolerance and understanding among his students inside Room 222, the location that gave its name to a TV show.
Dixon’s TV character was strongly influenced by the Sidney Poitier’s 1966 film “To Sir, With Love.”
Mr. Dixon is beloved by his students. They’re surprised that he takes their side on social issues when he believes they’re in the right. Whenever he walks down the school hallway, he’s surrounded by enamored teenagers. Lives of the school faculty members and students are mostly concentrated on in each episode.
Exterior shots of Los Angeles High School with teenagers talking and walking around was used in the opening segment of the show. A laugh track was used in earlier episodes, but later removed from future episodes in the TV series.
Among his other staff members were dry humorous principal Mr. Seymour Kaufman (Michael Constantine), and sympathetic African-American guidance counselor Liz McIntyre (Denise Nicholas), who was dating Pete Dixon. They were open concerning their romantic relationship with staff and students of Walt Whitman high.
Under Mr. Dixon’s charge was a Caucasian student teacher, Alice Johnson (Karen Valentine). In the pilot, Alice nervously admitted to the black teacher when they were walking through the cafeteria line that she came from a white segregated school. Putting her at ease, he also confessed that he was in a segregated school.
By the second season, Miss Johnson becomes an full-time English teacher. There were bigots in the industry at the time. A white woman working under a black man was somewhat too controversial for the time period.
Look for future “Laverne & Shirley” star Cindy Williams. She appeared as a female student by the name of Rhoda Zagor in a few episodes. I almost didn’t recognize her, because she was wearing her hair long. She didn’t look anything like Shirley Feeney from the “Happy Days” spin-off.
Television story line plots center on the late 1960s through the mid-1970s era. Social issues revolve around the Vietnam conflict, women’s rights, race relations, teen issues and Nixon’s Watergate.
Creator James L. Brooks brought these controversial, socially relevant issues into people’s living room two years prior to Norman Lear’s popular 1971 sitcom “All In The Family.” Incidentally, Brooks also was responsible for bringing us “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Rhoda,” and “The Simpsons.”
During the first season (1969-1970), the ratings were low. The ABC Network almost cancelled the show. Then, Karen Valentine and Michael Constantine both won an Emmy for their best supporting roles in the program. Ratings slowly picked up throughout the second season (1970-1971). Valentine and Constantine both won Emmy Awards again the following year for their supporting roles.
By the third season (1971-1972), its rating peaked and held on throughout the next full season (1972-1973). However, by the fifth season (1973-1974), the ratings plummeted and the show was instantly cancelled by the network.
The Civil Rights Movement of the previous era changed the racial stereotype television black characters of Amos ‘N’ Andy and Beulah forever. Disney’s “The Song of the South” played a key role in the general public’s mind of happy Negro slaves working on an antebellum plantation.
In 1968, a different kind of television show, “Julia,” focuses on a black, widowed nurse (singer Diahann Carroll) raising her young son. She lost her soldier husband in the Vietnam War. (Incidentally, I forgot to write on the 50th anniversary of this landmark TV program last year. Oops!)
Now, you may say this is a forgettable television show. You won’t find rerun episodes of “Room 222” on any channel today. It’s sad that its strong message for racial equality seems to be lost to future generations in this Trump era.
However, you must remember “Room 222” had two strong leading African-American characters, Pete Dixon and Liz McIntyre, portrayed on the television when our country was going through radical changes in its own viewpoints about race relations. This television program redefined the way people perceived the black and white community working together for a difference in society.