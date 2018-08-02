If you find yourself south of Charlotte, North Carolina, you may want to make a detour and take an exit on 90 off of I-77 in South Carolina.
Driving southeast on Carrowinds Boulevard for a mile, you'll come upon the crumbling ruins of former Christian theme park known as Heritage USA. The former theme park is in Fort Mills.
Pentecostal television evangelists Jim and the late Tammy Faye Bakker founded Heritage USA in the late 1970s in conjunction with their television ministry PTL (Praise the Lord) Satellite Network.
At one time, this was considered the third-most visited theme park. Heritage USA spanned approximately 2,300 acres, and was 20 time larger than Disney World's Magic kingdom in Orlando, Florida. It's logo was: Inspirational Park for the Whole Family.
A miniature train carried you around the main campus, where you could enjoy such super fun activities as tennis, horseback riding, and swimming. There was an RV park, campground, timeshares, luxury hotels, and condominiums. Many PTL supporters, who were retirees, wanted to live near the ministry headquarter year-round.
The late conservative televangelist, Jerry Falwell, in a three-piece business suit was seen going down a waterslide. You may choose not want to remember that moment. Maybe you wake up in a cold sweat after having a nightmare about it. Some of you may have actually blocked this horrific memory out of your mind. I'm so sorry to bring it up—now.
When Heritage USA park was opened to the general public, you could visit the boyhood home of the recently-departed Billy Graham, shop in a replica of ancient Jerusalem marketplace, or watch the passion play that depicted the life and death of Jesus Christ.
Another main attraction of the Christian campus was the Upper Room, where the site of both The Last Supper and the Day of Pentecost. (Pentecost is when the disciples of Christ and early first century Christians received the Holy Spirit, then began speaking in new tongues. Since the superstar couple's ministry centered around the Pentecostal Christian belief system, this New Testament Bible attraction was very important to them.)
Many visitors came to watch the live taping of PTL Satellite Network. They ranged from talk, variety, televised church services, and Bible studies. The TV audience usually consisted of park guests and year-round residents.
Maybe you remember viewing the black mascara tears running down the late Tammy Faye Bakker's face. There was this ongoing 1980s joke that if you removed all the packed-on makeup from Tammy Faye's face, you wouldn't find her face anymore.
The PTL Satellite Network transmitted 24-hour Christians programs into people's home from the late 1970s into the '80s. Television viewers embraced the new kind of Pentecostalism that the superstar couple promoted with their prosperity gospel. No more banning women's makeup, drinking soda pop, divine healing or materialism. You could now self-indulge and get into heaven, too.
In March of 1987, The Charlotte Observer broke the story that Jim Bakker had sexual liaison with a young woman named Jessica Hahn seven years earlier. He bought her silence off by spending hundred of thousands of dollars in PTL funds. However, Jessica Hahn, later, claimed she was raped by Bakker.
I've always had trouble believing Miss Hahn's rape allegation against Bakker. When she posed nude for Playboy magazine later on, I just thought she was an opportunist. Maybe I'm in the wrong for voicing this opinion about her.
After a 16-month federal investigation, Jim was charged with twenty-four charges of ministry fraud. 15 counts of wire fraud, eight counts of mail fraud, and one account of conspiracy sentenced him to 45 years in prison. However, he only served a little more than five years total.
Decades after the PTL scandal, the Heritage USA was involved in several legal battles. For a brief period, Jerry Falwell took over the park. Afterward, the Christian theme park fell into disrepair.
Several failed attempts were made to re-open Heritage USA.
In 2010, local concert promoter Russell James reopened the Upper Room. Also, Billy Graham's boyhood home is part of the Billy Graham Library site, which also houses other museum exhibits like Ruth's Attic Bookstore and the Graham Brothers Dairy.