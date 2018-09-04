The most important aspect for music is to identify music as not only a hobbyist activity but as a professional industry. In previous writings, I have established that the term ‘professional musician’ is a creed in that it identifies individuals who follow and pursue the passion for live performance of music.
As a professional musician, when I talk with your average individual, some interpret music as a background element to their life. Yes, music is fun, and yes, music gives to the listener that enjoyment of feeling their emotions captured by the mood of the melody and rhythm.
Yet that average individual has really no concept of what is organized and sacrificed to deliver that music to their ears. The performance of live music is music art being delivered live in the moment. In the performance of music, that is how enjoyment and excitement create the magic of the harmonious experience.
Music is a diverse industry coming in many different formats, genres, styles, shapes and variations. And we find the same diversity formulated in the business of music to deliver that music to a audience. Producers/promoters of music are artist in their own right too. Applying their knowledge, craftiness and skill to sell tickets, bring an audience and create a lasting experience. Having diversity in a music industry is not a requirement, it is a necessity.
I spoke with a Wine Baron once who scrutinized my concept of music. He said the reason that music, local music, is not a stakeholder in the valley industries is because the shakers and rollers and the city fathers want to keep the focus on the wine. Right there is another important reason for music industry to be characterized and depicted in municipal and county code to establish the music industry as a stakeholder.
Celebrated as well with the wine, the food and connected to the destination experience of Napa and the Napa Valley. The food, the wine, the music. All these spell experience, exploration and discovery. Those elements combine for a strong tourist industry.
In reviewing projects for Napa’s downtown Property Based Improvement District, I discovered that music industry was not characterized as, say, the visual arts was characterized or even the Ambassador projects. You see listed the Main Street Car Reunion and the Napa Live Crawl. And when we think of BottleRock, Porchfest, Uptown, Bluenote, Silo’s, Uncorked, Napa City Nights or other venues and other events, these elements are the sum of a music industry.
Though when viewed as identity unto itself, the music community finds that these are all part of a scene. As I have stated before, a music venture enterprise becomes a scene after the success of the club or event is established and success is in hand. So if we look at each individually identified as music industry we do not see the whole picture, we just see puzzle pieces. In the Downtown Specific Plan we see an Entertainment District, we see the mechanical parts of music mentioned. Such as guitar player, performance, etc., though, no identity language.
The identity language is a vital reference for the continual focus to the growth of a stable music industry where the net of its economic award benefits both the musicians and the secondary industries associated with the music business.
The Napa city government made a smart decision to create the Entertainment District. But, as I have studied other entertainment districts in other parts of the nation, some I have found to be earning hundreds of millions per year. And I am always asking business owners in downtown what if our Entertainment District just earned a mere $50 million a year? I say what would your business look like? I say to my musician peers, what do you believe you might be doing with your music business?
These are the fundamental concepts and knowledge I had gained in 2004 when I began my revolution for the live performance of music in Napa and began the Friday Night Concerts in Veterans Memorial Park. There was no music series in any Napa park for 34 years.
So what is it going to take to change the vision of our Napa music scene? To see a greater music industry for the local musicians? Professional or hobbyist? (I say hobbyist with affection).
For myself, I am not sure what the answer is. Yet I know that it can begin with an established mission statement. Language in the city documents to help remind our Chamber Of Commerce, Napa Downtown Association, our planning commission, city council and county board of supervisors that there is something greater for music in our town.
Napa Valley, too, can be renowned for the passion of the live performance of music.