California Assembly Bill 5 was authored to stop the misclassifications of workers. It is authored by Assembly member Lorena Gonzalez of the 80th Assembly District.
In 2004, a misclassification lawsuit was filed against a package and document delivery company called Dynamex that had converted all of its delivery drivers from employees of the company to independent contractors.
The company used this tactic to cut costs at the expense of its own workers.
Drivers continued to perform essentially the same job, but without the protections afforded under the California Labor Codes.
In April 2018, the California Supreme Court issued the landmark decision Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Court of Los Angeles, which unanimously ruled in favor of the drivers and based its ruling on a three-part ABC test (a means test) used to determine employment status in other states.
The court found workers can be classified as independent contractors only if a hiring business can prove the following three conditions:
(A): The worker is free from the control and direction of the company that hired them while they perform their work.
(B): The worker is performing work that falls outside the hiring entity’s usual course or type of business.
(C): The worker has their own independent business or trade beyond the job for which they were hired.
The Means Test defines clearly those standards away from regular employment. Musician performances, gigs, in the greater majority for musicians remain self-employment or subcontracting. Independently we contract our compensated jobs (performances) with clients.
For example, if we were to contract a performance engagement with a winery, we would find that the engagement is contracted on the type of music we perform.
That could be anything from classical to jazz and pop music. There is some control by the client in what we perform yet those terms are set forth in our autonomous contract.
So this meets the standard as set in the means section A.
We see that in our profession what we are providing the majority of the time will fall outside the hiring business entities usual course of business.
So the means test section B is met. For section C, the music business is an independent trade and profession that is clearly recognizable as specialized employment.
Yet there are times when the circumstances of the contracted employment can align with the means testing.
For example, in Napa County over the years, musicians and authorities have struggled with booking agents/contractors in the valley entertainment industry.
There are two ways in which agents can work.
First, they book events for the client and provide the music act, or second, they represent the music act and book the talent for the event.
In scenario number one, the booking agent receives a separate check for their services taking no percentage from the music act’s compensation. The music act is paid directly by the agent’s client.
The music act becomes an employee when the booking agent continuously books the music act, receiving sums from the client then paying the music act a percentage of compensation from those sums.
Scenario two is when the agent represents the music act for bookings.
The agent collects a fee of up to 22 percent from the agreed sum paid by the client.
The agent has obtained a California Talent Agency License and met the required $40,000 bonding. The agent uses Paypal to pay the music act at the time of performance the remaining sum from the agreed contract.
Over the years, I have known musicians to work with agents who are not licensed, resulting in their music act being booked for thousands of dollars and receiving less than a fraction of the money for services provided by the agents company. The agent’s company grows and becomes successful by the work of musicians as employees in this manner.
AB 5 speaks to this issue. This form of business relationship with an agent fails to pass the Means test.
Therefore the agent is responsible to meet the standards and protections of the Labor Code.
There are a few other ways in which musicians work that fit into the standards of the Means Test and I will discuss those as I continue investigating this subject.
So how do we keep musicians working in the gig system and remaining independent?
As a musician, gather multiple opportunities and clients, don’t put your eggs all in one exclusive basket.
And consider what I say in my written agreements to my clients: “The music artist Dalton J. Piercey is not an employee of the purchaser.”