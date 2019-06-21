The most important aspect for music is to identify “Music” as a professional industry.
Music is a diverse industry coming in many different formats, genres, styles, shapes and variations. We find the same diversity formulated in the business of music to deliver that music to an audience. Having diversity in a music industry is not a requirement, it is a necessity.
I spoke with a Wine Baron who scrutinized my concept of music. He said the reason local music is not a stakeholder in the valley industries is because the shakers and rollers with city fathers want to keep the focus on the wine. Right there is another important reason for the music industry to be characterized and depicted in municipal and county policy to establish music industry as a stakeholder. Celebrated with the tourist-based industries and connected to the destination experience of Napa and Napa Valley, the food, the wine, the music, all these spell experience, exploration and discovery. Those elements combine for a strong tourist industry. Tourist enjoy the excitement of discovery in towns they visit. Bring on toe tapping tunes I say.
The identity language is a vital reference for the continual focus to the growth of a stable music industry where the net of its economic award benefits both the musicians and the secondary industries associated with the music business.
The Napa city government made a smart decision to create the Entertainment District. But, as I have studied other entertainment districts in other parts of the nation, some I have found to be earning hundreds of millions per year. And I am always asking business owners in downtown what if our Entertainment District just earned $50 million a year? I say what would your business look like?
When we look at language in Napa economic development we see that there is language for visual art but not for music art. It is stated as entertainment.
I know this, it can begin with an established mission statement. Language in the city documents to help ever remind our Chamber of Commerce, Napa Downtown Association, our Planning Commission, City Council and County Board of Supervisors that there is something greater for music in our town and county. Napa Valley too can be renowned for the passion of the live performance of music.
Here is some suggested Language To consider.
Music is an element in our community that enhances the wellbeing and the enjoyment of members in the community.
It is a vital part of our tourist industry and the continued contribution in development of our tourist economy.
Music as a profession helps to create an industry of music professionals in both business and performance. And as well contributes to the development of secondary sources of income for the community.
Jobs and opportunity derived from secondary sources that support music performances evolves multiple opportunities for economic growth in the business community.
At the core base of music is the art of music. The creative entity and element in live performance of music as an art evolves, enhances and propagates by aiding in the continued sustainment and viability of all artforms in our social culture and community.
Defining the language of the music industry is a continuing aid in reducing gatekeeping decisions made by inexperienced city and county servants whom are not music business professionals, in most cases. Gatekeeping is the action of opening the gate to let music through or keeping the gate closed not allowing music through.
Last year I attended a Downtown Property And Business Improvement District meeting, wanting to bring up the discussion of music industry language. PBIDS is now gaining a strong budget that helps improve the downtown district, enhancing the growth of the tourist-based industry. I brought up the language subject in public comments and the conversation went sideways.
At City Council some-what of the same happened as the mayor snagged my document. And I have heard nothing since.
In some ways I experience that I am the alien robot in “The Day The Earth Stood Still,” Bringing the futuristic ideology and advanced concepts in front of Jeeps loaded with soldiers and machine guns. Please stand down; I am only armed with a guitar.
It is time to exit the medieval throng of flat-world believers and do something different. Can we have a conference where concepts and ideas are discussed for the music industry?
I plan to include this publication in emails to city officials, county officials and individuals in the private sector to get the word out about language. My online autobiography is at, Facebook or Google, type in Gretschkat.