Some moments seem inconsequential at the time but turn out to be anything but. They spark something in you and though the immediate impact isn’t clear it brings out something within you- things you didn't know were possible. “Jaime, you want to go to The Boys and Girls Club?” That simple question sparked something within me, and I had no idea at the time how important that moment would be to me and my future.

If not for that question, I would have stuck to my routine that day. I would have walked home alone, sunk into the couch, and fallen asleep playing video games. But on Oct. 29, 2019, one simple “yes” would forever change the course of my future, the way I think, the way I do things, and lastly, change the way I see myself.

When I opened the door to the Teen Center, I was surprised to see how full of life the place was. I saw people doing homework, others playing ping pong, a big group of upperclassmen surrounding the desk and my small group of friends hanging out on the couches having a good time. It didn't seem real that this many people could just be here together with no expectations and yet here it was, and I immediately bought in.

That November, I was invited to the Club’s annual friendsgiving/family dinner. It was a whole lot bigger than I ever expected. Aside from all the great food, I watched as many of my friends spoke about how much The Club meant to them and how much they had grown that year. I started to understand that while I loved how relaxed everything was the Club had much more to offer me. I was then invited to The Club's annual lock-in challenge where all of us get together for one night to just put all the pressure of being a teen aside to be big kids again. I saw my peers on stage singing songs, playing hide and seek, playing dodgeball, and coming together in a way that made me feel I was witnessing something way bigger than myself.

That March, the news broke: Shelter in Place and I quickly fell back into old habits. Again, I was alone, stuck inside with no real connection and it felt like every day was just a repeat from the last. Then someone I had become friends with at the Club sent a simple email, “Hey, the Club is open, you going?” How could they be open? No one was open.

But he was right and since returning, I jumped headfirst into everything the Club had to offer and that has changed the whole formula of my life. While most saw the pandemic as a low, my time with that small and close group during the quarantine was an era I will always cherish. It gave me the chance to explore new opportunities and sides of myself and showed me that I can find ways to innovate and be the new model the world needs.

One day sitting at the Club before class, I flipped through the Club's photo books. I saw hundreds of pictures of alumni, current staff and peers having the time of their lives. As I sat there with the album in hand, I looked around the room and I distinctly remember telling our staff Josh “I wish I was in these photos.” and “I want to do all these things and more.” He told me that opportunities will always come but it's about preparing now so that you're ready for when they do. I carried that message as I remade myself: “I want to capture the opportunities I have at the Club; I'm going to apply myself and be apart this history.”

Oh, and I did! The opportunities came and I’ve done more in the last three years than I had ever done before in my life. Everything from field trips, working in teams, meaningful conversations, to job opportunities, volunteering, access to therapy, collaborating with professional artists, talking with experts from the tech field, gaining certificates in digital design and having fun. Now when you look through those albums, there's not too many photos and moments I'm not a part of and that doesn’t just make me happy it helps me see that I’m part of a greater family of people who care about me and my future.

Some of the most impactful experiences that Club either pushed toward or created for me have been my participation in Napa Learns and Google career programs where I was able to receive certifications in Adobe suite and am now on a direct path to a future career. These opportunities and the success that I have had because of them couldn't have happened without having the support and encouragement from the staff at The Club. They showed up, and continue to, every day- even and especially during my lowest moments and gave me opportunities that validated my potential and that of my peers. They were the role models I needed to show me the kind of leader and citizen I want to be, and more importantly the one I am becoming.

The Club gave me a shared history with members and staff, and while I am full of memories and experiences, that history is a code- a blueprint- to unlock what I am becoming, I've made positive relationships with mentors who showed me how to apply myself, met amazing leaders and professionals who have become my open source to opportunity, and I have found a place that allowed me to become part of its design.

I’m not the kid that I was. I’m not stuck. I’m not just going through the motions of life, with no control, living by default. Now, because of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley, I've grown into a young man who actively applies himself. I maximize my full potential and using innovation to create the changes in the world I want to see. That is what this time has meant to me, and these are the lessons and tools that will stick with me upon my graduation this June.