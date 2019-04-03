During the holiday season and Easter time, I enjoy watching the 1939 musical version of “The Wizard of Oz.”
As the Kansas farm girl Dorothy Gale, Judy Garland is best remembered by her fans for singing “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”
However, she almost didn’t get the part. Could you imagine Judy Garland not playing Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz?” There was yet another child actress considered for the MGM movie role — Shirley Temple.
Shirley Temple was under contract with 20th Century Fox and a big box office hit with movie audiences in the Great Depression era. As early as 1935, rumors circulated around Tinseltown that the blond, curly haired child actress would play Dorothy. She had already been in such enjoyable films as “Stand Up and Cheer” (1934), “Little Miss Marker” (1934), “Bright Eyes” (1934), “The Little Colonel” (1935), and “Wee Willie Winkie” (1937).
In “Bright Eyes,” she sang, “On the Good Ship Lollipop.” Who doesn’t remember her singing that childhood favorite?
At that time, Judy Garland made her movie debut in “Pigskins Parade.” She was formerly part of a kiddie singing group called The Gumm Sisters that traveled around the Vaudeville theater circuit with her mother playing the piano.
Her actual real name was Frances Gumm. She was the youngest of three, with two older sisters, Mary Jane and Dorothy. As the Gumm Sisters toured the Vaudeville circuit for many years, they had one ugly experience when in Chicago’s Oriental Theater billed them as “The Glum Sisters.” Afterward, the trio changed their name to the Garland Sisters.
Lorna Luft said that her mother chose the Garland name when fellow Vaudeville performer, George Jessel, announced one night, “The sisters looked prettier than a garland of flowers.” He later admitted at the 1954 Pantages Theater premiere of “A Star is Born” that he was responsible changing the movie actress’s name to Judy Garland.
In September 1935, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studio songwriter Burton Lane saw the Garland Sisters perform at the downtown Los Angeles Orpheum Theater. A few days later, Judy Garland signed an MGM movie contract with Louis B. Meyer.
Over the next few years, she starred in such lighthearted family pictures as “Everybody Sing” and “Listen, Darling.” She was soon working with Mickey Rooney as his gal pal Betsy in “Love Finds Andy Hardy.” They appeared together again in Rodgers and Hart’s Broadway fame hit “Babes in Arms” movie rendition.
Meanwhile, Shirley Temple had high hopes of getting the part. On her bedroom shelf, she had all of L. Frank Baum’s Oz books. When her mother suggested one day to the 20th Century Fox child actress that she might get to play Dorothy, she was so immersed in the magical adventures stories, she replied she wanted to meet her.
20th Century Fox studio chief Darryl F. Zanuck was aware of “The Wizard of Oz” project, and figured this would make a great vehicle for his curly-top star. He wanted Shirley involved with a series Oz movies.
What you might not realize was the children’s author, L. Frank Baum, produced all of his Oz books into a series of movies in the early silent era. However, the films weren’t a commercial success; and he lost money on them.
Shirley Temple was given an unofficial screen test. Her voice didn’t have the range that was needed for the part. After her daughter lost the part, Temple’s mother became bitter with Zanuck. She was under the assumption that he owned the movie rights to “The Wizard of Oz” and never forgave him for it.
Shirley went on to make the 1940 children’s film “The Blue Bird,” which had the similar filming technique with the opening scenes being in black and white. Then, it went into color like “The Wizard of Oz.” This was the first Shirley Temple movie to lose money in the box office. She was later traded to another studio.
Judy Garland won a juvenile Oscar for “The Wizard of Oz.” Can you even now imagine Shirley Temple in that role? It seems strange for me to consider her playing Kansas farm girl Dorothy Gale. How about you?
As an adult, the late Shirley Temple Black remained gracious and a good sport about losing out on the role of a lifetime. She once said in an interview, “Sometimes the gods know best.”