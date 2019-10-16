It’s time to turn off the lights for good on Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) — the power company without power, money or the will to do routine maintenance, nor competent management that puts the public’s safety ahead of profit or political influence.
A felon/company, convicted of six felonies in 2016 following its criminal negligence in the San Bruno gas explosions six years earlier, PG & E told a federal judge, the week before the single-largest blackout in California state history, that they couldn’t meet their court-ordered deadline for routine “vegetation management,” or tree trimming. Under a court-supervised probation as a convicted felon, PG&E was directed to trim 2,455 miles of trees away from its power lines. However, PG&E admitted in court that they were able to trim the trees away from only 760 miles of power lines — or less than one-third of the amount of tree-trimming they committed to do, and less than one percent of the total miles of power lines for which they are legally responsible to maintain. The power company failed to explain how it was able to pay $5 billion of dividends prior to declaring bankruptcy this past January, and make $4.4 million of political contributions in 2018, including donating $200,000 to Governor Gavin Newsom, and millions of dollars to political parties and officials.
So, the power company without power, without money, and without the will to do its fundamental job, created one disaster in order to prevent another — by turning off the power for several days for up to 2 million people in Northern and Central California.
Even if you grant to the now-powerless utility that the decision was prudent to prevent fires, they were still poorly prepared to do something as simple as turn the lights out. First, despite days of warning us across all media that the PG&E power outage was coming, the company failed to beef up their own customer service website, which, predictably crashed when scores of worried citizens tried to find out basic information about the power shutdown.
Secondly, rather than anticipate widespread public concern and anxiety over the largest power shutdown in the history of California, PG&E failed to set up local service centers in each of the communities — like south Napa, where I live — which would suffer the brunt of the outage. Instead, they created two service centers for all of Napa’s 140,000 residents: one up at the Calistoga fairgrounds and the Vallejo fairgrounds.
You have free articles remaining.
There are some solutions smoldering right before our very eyes. First, since local and Cal firefighters are on the front lines of fighting the fires caused by PG&E’s negligence, they ought to be given the financial resources and equipment to do the required “vegetation management” or tree trimming, community by community. PG&E lamely told the federal judge it couldn’t find enough tree-trimmers to do its’ job; I’m sure local fire departments, with help from Cal Fire, would remedy that.
Secondly, with the value of PG&E stock plummeting toward zero, the state of California can seize all of the utility’s transmission lines and assets in the interest of public safety. I was involved with the public takeover of a bankrupt, for-profit utility in New York State; such direct action becomes a public responsibility when the reliability of electric power to the state’s citizens is threatened.
Third, the state — provided Newsom and state lawmakers are able to look past PG&E’s $4.4 million of campaign contributions to them — can contract out our regional utilities services to other successful private utility companies — like San Diego Gas & Electric — or create tax incentives for local public jurisdictions — like the city of Healdsburg in Sonoma County, which has its own independent utility company — to make the delivery of electric power into a public service, similar to the provision of water, fire and police protection. The responsible action for public officials to take is to bring power directly to the people, in the safest, most reliable and most affordable ways. It’s long past time to turn out the lights on PG&E. It should have happened a decade ago, after PG&E’s negligence resulted in eight deaths in the San Bruno gas explosions and the company’s conviction on six felony counts. It should have happened with the hapless utility’s basic operational failures contributing to multiple human fatalities during the wildfires of 2017 and 2018.
Now, however, they’ve failed at performing the most fundamental function of a power company — providing safe and reliable power to the public. PG&E has literally turned the lights out on itself.