When Election Day comes around, being 17 isn’t as fun as we hope it would be, especially if you are a bit eager to vote. You are just on the point of not being able to vote while you also have the anxiety for when you have to vote next year.
Especially since you don’t know if you made the right choice until the votes are counted up and we know who won and then see how they do.
It may seem like a first-world problem having the stress of voting for your president or local city council, but it’s a thing all 18-plus people have to do when it’s that time of year.
For some people, they know exactly who to vote for and why. For me, I have no idea especially since I don’t keep up with the news all the time. Right now, since I’m in my last year of not being able to vote, I haven’t really been keeping up with the candidates because, honestly, what’s the point?
Well, actually, the point is to see who you are letting in as your president or part of the city council. You don’t want to not care about it and then realize, “What this person is doing isn’t the best for our town/state/country.” I, personally, as an activist, like to know who is going to be a part of the city council.
When I really get into elections, I like to know every little detail I can find about the candidates to know which candidate could win. Sometimes I feel I have fallen into the rabbit hole when I start to do my research: no way out.
I want someone that can have a heart for the whole city and not just what they think would benefit them. Sure, most candidates aren’t going to be like that. Most candidates know what’s best for Napa, then that way you just need to figure out which one do you think is the best.
When it comes to presidential voting, I think it’s stupid that you have to vote within your political views. Like, if you’re Republican you have to vote for the candidate running on the Republican side.
I feel like that way, you don’t get to vote for the person you really wanted to vote for. You can be a Democrat and be interested in the candidate running for the Republican side. Sure, they probably do it because most times Republicans will vote for the Republican candidate and Democrats vote for the Democratic candidate.
There aren’t many things that I do like about elections just because I feel that if the person has one flaw, such as they are racist or sexist, then they aren’t going to show what is best for the country.
I don’t really consider myself a political person just because I don’t believe in some of the things that politicians believe in, which is okay; I am not going to start a riot because I don’t agree with something they do. I would just simply respect that and keep the negativity towards them inside.
Some kids my age do like to help some of the local candidates with campaigning, such as going around door-to-door telling people a little bit about the candidate they are trying to appreciate.
Which I think is pretty ideal to do, having children who can’t yet vote, have a help in the say to possibly change one’s mind about their voting.
It’s a smart idea and I feel if I had a really strong candidate that I wanted to win I would do the same. In all seriousness, I think elections are a good thing; it just almost seems a bit pointless for the kids who are eager to vote and can’t yet do it.