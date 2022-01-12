Your Turn: Trans commentary missed the mark

Last month the Napa Valley Register published a commentary by Vince D’Adamo detailing his thoughts on transgender inclusion in youth sports. As a transgender Napatonian, I felt compelled to both respond to many of the commentary's arguments and to express what its like to be transgender in this community. Through this, I hope to quell the fears many seem to have around transgender people and their participation in greater society as normal children and adults.

Mr. D’Adamo begins his commentary by stating that he will not “go into transgender rights in society as a whole” yet uses the rest of his piece to slander trans kids, specifically those that identify as transfeminine or female. Almost immediately he is comparing these children to cisgendered girls as if they are cis men directly competing against women.

He also claims that trans youth are “smashing records” without any data to back it up. Even if he produced such data, it would be purely anecdotal, cherry picking a trans athlete here or there who was successful.

In transfeminine adults who transition after childhood, there is no real statistical difference after approximately two years of hormone replacement therapy, according to a study by the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

There is unfortunately very limited data on the differences between cis and trans athletes at the youth level. However, many of these children are now being given access to pubertal hormone suppression and eventually going through the puberty of their real gender via hormone replacement therapy. It's easy to surmise this would quickly negate differences between cis and trans athletes even more than the research we’ve seen on adults.

This shouldn’t be the crux of the issue though, as at the end of the day we are talking about children and their ability to participate in sports. Conservatives cannot legislate against trans inclusion for adults so instead they are attacking children. This is true both in sports, and even in some extreme cases bans against medical treatment for trans youth entirely. Literally attempting to legislate away the existence of trans people. The strategy of portraying cis girls as victims and trans girls as male predators unfortunately has been fairly effective.

Portrayals of transgender people as predatory or as not “real” men or women denies their basic humanity and flies in the face of hard data and biological reality. Mr. D’Adamo in his commentary made clear that he feels transgender girls are equivalent to boys competing in girls sports, even calling their gender “converted.”

Frankly the term itself is offensive, it lends itself to the idea that transness is acquired later in life. There is research showing grey matter variation in the brains of trans people more closely matches their gender identity than it does the sex they are assigned at birth. This means that these kids don’t have a converted gender identity whatsoever. What it means is that these kids are presenting as exactly how they were born and have an incongruence between their mind and body. That's what gender dysphoria at its most basic level is and what transgender medicine solves.

When we “other” kids at such a young age and do not allow them to be themselves, the consequences are dire. Forty-four percent of transgender youth report considering suicide versus 16% of their cisgender peers. What these laws and policies are saying is that trans people have no place in our society and kids can see that loud and clear.

Imagine being a young trans girl who has been living as a female since you were a child. You’ve only lived as a girl and you’ve only ever had female hormones as part of your puberty. Then suddenly legislators and school policy makers say that you are a boy and that you can no longer play with your friends anymore. That's a terrible thing to say to a child. You are punishing them merely for authentically existing as they were born to be.

As an adult in the Napa community, I have been subject to incredible levels of discrimination, especially pertaining to the wineries I’ve worked at. Every possible awful comment you can imagine has been thrown my way by coworkers and clients. I was even told by one winery owner that it was OK for them to take job responsibilities from me due to “issues with my hormones.” This is despite my hormone balance being completely identical to that of a cis woman. And frankly that shouldn’t matter; my hormone levels and inner workings are entirely my own business.

The same double standard that I have experienced in the workplace is being applied to transgender children. That somehow simply by being trans their identities and bodily functions are up for debate. When I told a superior at my then workplace about my transition, their immediate response was to point to their genitals and ask me “is that what you’re doing?” Completely inappropriate behavior anywhere, let alone in a place of business. I am constantly portrayed as a transgender person first and a human being second. People start treating you as a second class citizen or as a person with a “condition.”

We as a community have a responsibility to the health of our citizens and in particular that of our children. History has left in the dustbin those who press against fair treatment and justice. We’ve seen this with nearly every group that has been discriminated against whether that be due to race, religion, sexual orientation, or other categories.

In many ways, the transgender sports debate reminds me a lot of the gay marriage debate, where it was argued that a specific group was soiling the integrity of an institution by desiring inclusion. That trans people are somehow ruining the sanctity of women's sports.

Instead of promoting a culture of exclusion, let's promote the desire to be kind to each other, to hold people up instead of pushing them away. For the kids, if nothing else.

April Louis is a Napa resident.