Every day we hear about the tug-of-war between vintners and conservationists, developers and environmentalists or a combination of them. And often something called CEQA is the “rope” on which they’re pulling. What is CEQA? Why are courts constantly called upon to decide questions about its interpretation and application? Did the county violate CEQA in approving Walt Ranch? Did St. Helena violate CEQA when it approved the Schramsberg winery expansion?
CEQA is the acronym for the California Environmental Quality Act, adopted by the Legislature in 1970. CEQA’s purpose is to disclose the potential impacts of a project, suggest methods to minimize those impacts, and discuss project alternatives, so that decision-makers will have full information upon which to base their decisions.
Environmental impact reports (EIRs) are a critical component of the information-gathering process and are used to provide full public disclosure of the environmental impacts of a proposed project. An EIR entails a detailed, intensive examination of a project from every environmental “angle,” prepared by professionals specializing in the type of environmental review CEQA requires. Preparation is time-consuming and expensive. Most agencies require the project proponent to bear the expense.
The California Supreme Court has explained that the long-term protection of the environment must be the guiding criterion in public decisions regarding project approval. But the courts are not empowered to second-guess local approving authorities in their decision making. Rather, any court review of a project’s approval is limited to determining whether the decision-makers followed the CEQA “rules” and whether any evidence worthy of belief supports the approval or rejection of a project.
In other words, a court reviewing an approved project for CEQA compliance must accept the evidence supporting the decision and disregard any contrary evidence.
CEQA provides a three-tier process to ensure that public agencies include environmental considerations in their decision-making process. The first tier requires the agency conduct a preliminary review to determine whether an activity is subject to CEQA at all. An activity that is not a “project” as defined in CEQA is not subject to CEQA. But “project” is defined broadly in the statutes to include any activity which may cause either a direct or indirect physical change in the environment.
The second tier concerns exemptions from CEQA review. The Legislature has provided that certain projects are exempt. Regulations enumerate exemptions or “classes of projects” that the state has determined to be exempt per se because they do not have a significant effect on the environment. If an approving agency concludes the project is exempt, it only needs say so. An example of an exempt project would be a single-family residence in a residential zone.
On the other hand, if a project does not fall within an exemption, the agency must conduct an “initial study” to determine if the project may have a significant effect on the environment. If the study reveals that the project does not have any significant effect on the environment, the agency prepares a “negative declaration” explaining its reasoning.
CEQA’s third tier applies if the agency determines that the project may cause a significant effect on the environment. In that event, the agency must ensure that a full EIR is prepared on the proposed project.
CEQA provides for agency and court review throughout this process that provide opportunities for applicants and affected persons to challenge the agency determinations as they occur. But any challenges must be raised at each level of agency review (for example, planning commission, city council) before they can be considered in court. Failure to initiate timely agency or court review usually means the project is immune to further challenge on CEQA grounds.
Opponents of a project often misunderstand the limits on court review of CEQA decisions. And they often misunderstand or fail to heed CEQA’s procedural requirements, particularly those which require specific, evidence-based objections to a project or to CEQA compliance be raised at each level of agency approval. Local decision-makers must have first opportunity to consider the evidence and argument in favor of and in opposition to a project.
CEQA does not dictate an outcome on a particular project. A project for which an EIR has been prepared and which EIR identifies significant environmental impacts may still be approved. A court may not set aside an agency’s approval of an EIR on the ground that an opposite conclusion would have been equally or more reasonable. Courts do not weigh conflicting evidence and determine who has the better argument. Courts will not disturb an agency’s project approval where the agency has followed the rules and supported its decision with evidence worthy-of-belief.