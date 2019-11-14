* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Gary Stamper is a Certified Professional Coach and the founder and creator of old-dog-new-tricks.org, a website that supports men in being compassionate badasses after they retire. He is also the author of the ground-breaking book “Awakening the New Masculine,” and is the president of the Napa Holistic Chamber of Commerce. He lives in Napa and can be contacted at gary@old-dog-new-tricks.org.