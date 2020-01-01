I freely confess that I chuckled at the latest clever and humorous effort from the Wanda Sykes of wine country – that is, Paul Moser. But I may have chuckled for reasons he didn’t intend ("Imagining the future: After the famous 5th Avenue shooting," Dec. 27)
.First, I loved it that good old Paul had to reach all the way back to 2016 to find inspiration for his most recent anti-Trump stylings. Shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue, eh? Ha, ha. That’s sheer comic genius, Mr. Moser. Maybe if you journeyed even further into the storied past, back to Trump’s bit part in “Home Alone 2,” you could achieve even loftier heights of entertaining wit. Give it a try.
“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, okay, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay?” --Donald Trump
Second, I loved inclusion of the well-worn conservatives-are-really-dumb motif. As a conservative, I don’t take any offense at this hackneyed message. At a time when the leading Democrat candidate sucks on his wife’s finger while she’s introducing him, the stereotype of the stupid Republican refutes itself without any energy from me.
Third, I loved the sheer lack of embarrassment with which our homegrown wizard of hilarity expressed his pervasive, inescapable frustration in response to Trump’s Teflon qualities. Just a couple years ago, Moser was predicting that Bob Mueller would take Trump out after sending Don Jr., to prison. What a crackup.
In public testimony, Mueller proved himself more of a drooler even than Biden. He couldn’t even remember his own dud of a report. Don Jr., is still at large. And President Trump is certain to win reelection after disposing of the current Ukrainian phone call nonsense.
This is why Moser has to wail in utter impotence at the impervious heavens.
Your whines are delicious, Paul. Please keep them coming.
Hilary Genevieve
Vallejo
