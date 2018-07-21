The excellent lead story ("Napa's Collabria Care merges with St. Joseph Health network," July 13) regarding the merger of Collabria Care with St. Joseph Home Care by Jennifer Huffman did not address the anticipated impact on the policies of Collabria Care, especially the availability of physician-assisted suicide.
It is my understanding that physician-assisted suicide is not available through St. Joseph Health Care System facilities. Will any other health care policies be impacted by the merger of these two health care providers?
David E. Loberg
Napa
Editor's Note: The Register asked Collabria Care and St. Joseph Health and Linda Gibson, president and CEO of Collabria Care, sent the following statement:
"Collabria Care was founded nearly 40 years ago with a commitment to provide the absolute best and most compassionate end-of-life care to the people of this community. Our new partnership with St. Joseph Home Care Network, a part of St. Joseph Health (SJH), in no way diminishes that commitment. In fact, our ability to fulfill that promise is strengthened by our affiliation with SJH.
"Like Collabria Care, St. Joseph Health encourages patients and their care teams to discuss and explore all treatment options and respects the choices of patients who pursue the End of Life Option (which was enacted in 2016).
"Collabria Care’s medical director will continue to certify a terminal diagnosis for the purpose of qualifying patients for hospice care, but will no longer certify a terminal diagnosis for the purpose of qualifying patients for aid-in-dying. Going forward, patients will be referred back to their attending physician, or primary care physician, for that certification and related prescriptions. That is the only change to Collabria Care’s policies.
"Patients in our care who request support for aid in dying will continue to be referred to non-SJH physicians for terminal illness certifications and related prescriptions. However, we will continue to provide expert, compassionate hospice care for them, as we care for all patients at the end of life, regardless of whether or not they have chosen to opt for aid-in-dying."