ASHLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2019: If I had to sum it up in one sentence, based on the eight plays we saw last week, I’d say: This is a season that holds up a mirror to our society of where we have come from and how we got here.
Where we are going is anyone’s guess, but this year’s line-up of plays is one fearless ride to a looking glass. Racism, genocide, intolerance, injustice: If some elements that appear on the OSF stages are troubling to your conscience, you might take consolation in the thought that it could be worse: You could be Macbeth. More about him later.
Not to be missed: ‘Mother Road’
If you can see only one of the many fine works now open in Ashland,you might want to choose Octavio Solis’ world-premiere work, “Mother Road.”
In written descriptions, it sounded somewhat baffling. On the stage, it is brilliant — deeply moving, darkly funny, and simply riveting.
The basis is John Steinbeck’s “Grapes of Wrath,” the novel about desperate migrants traveling from Oklahoma to California during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, the one of which he said that his aim was to shred his readers’ nerves with the saga of the Joad family, trying to survive.
Solis imagines that some of the Joads stayed behind on the family farm in Sallisaw, Oklahoma and held onto their land. Now, these many years later, William Joad, is old, dying and alone. And he wants to leave his farm to a Joad.
His attorney, tracking down the family that went to California, discovers that Tom Joad, the fiery protangonist of “Grapes of Wrath” ended up in Mexico, married a Mexican woman and had a daughter. She became a migrant farmworker in California, was raped by a ranch foreman, and gave birth to a son, whom she raised on her own before she died of pesticide poisoning.
Willam Joad is horrified to learn that young Martin Jodes, tempestuous and troubled, is his only heir, but if he wants his farm to stay in the Joad family, this is his only chance. He goes to California to meet Martin, and invites him to come to the Oklahoma farm. The two set off in Martin’s pick-up Cesar. “Named for that farmworker rights guy?” William sneers. “No,” Martin says, “for the salad.”
The road trip grows to include the young woman Martin proposes to hire as foreman, the engaging bawdy Mo, whom he befriended after her family threw her out when she came out as a lesbian. Then they are joined by James, a black man, whom Martin met in juvenile detention, but who has become a latter-day Henry David Thoreau.
Willam Joad’s sensibilities are strained but he clings to is idea, that this is family.
Solis combines the harrowing — encounters with police and white nationalists — with the hilarious, which is almost every conversation between the members of this motley crew. As they come to understand the forces that have divided them, the work becomes inspired and inspiring. It’s one trip, not to miss. And it just might be a roadmap to re-uniting a sorely divided country.
‘It’s OK to laugh’
A close second on the must-see list is “Between Two Knees,” a wonderfully disturbing and magnetically enthralling world-premier work by the 1491s, co-commissioned by the New Native Theater.
The 1491s are five Native American actors who, in the words of director Eric Ting, are “fearless storytellers committed to the reclamation (relocation? disruption?) of a past that calls to question the very history of a nation.” Ours.
“I smell privilege,” the narrator said, in the opening scene, surveying the largely white audience. “Maybe at the end of the show, you might want to sit in the lobby and think about what you did,” he added. “If what you see disturbs your conscience unduly,” he added, “you can take consolation in the fact that you still own everything.”
Then, he added an unexpected note: “It’s OK to laugh.”
As with “Mother Road,” the work deftly blends in humor, often dark, as it tells a story that begins with the massacre at Wounded Knee in 1890 in South Dakota and ends with the stand-off between Native Americans and the federal government in 1973.
In between, it follows the story of Isaiah and Irma, orphaned and sent to a Catholic-run orphanage for “re-education.” They rebel, escape and create a life. Along the way we learn about kidnappings of Native American children as well as the role Native Americans played as they fought in America’s foreign wars. It culminates in a triumphant fantasy ending. Here is a hint: think about the name of the troupe. Ah, the world before the arrival of Columbus.
Yes, you laugh — and leave with a lot to think about.
In our times
For those of us of a certain age, Lauren Yee’s “Cambodian Rock Band,” like ‘Between Two Knees,” raises a disturbing questions: “What was I doing during 1973 the uprising at Wounded Knee?” “What was I concerned with when, largely in consequence of U.S. actions, the infamous Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge rose to power and ruled Cambodia from 1976 to 1979?” During this time, 2 million Cambodians, a quarter of the population, died from executions, overwork, and starvation.
This story unfolds through the lens of Neary, a young Cambodian-American, who has returned to Cambodia to work to prosecute members of the Khmer Rouge, in particular, a man named Duch, who ran an infamous prison.
She is surprised by a visit from her dad, Chum, who long ago managed to escape to America. As the story unfolds, Neary discovers the truth about his early years in Cambodia, his time in prisoner, his connections to Duch, and the fact that her dad once played in a joyful Cambodian rock band, before the ascent of the Khmer Rouge.
Joe Ngo’s performance as Chum, both the young rocker and the aging man with many secrets is spellbinding — by turns hilarious and heartbreaking.
Much of the music is from Dengue Fever, a contemporary Los Angeles-based band that discovered and revived Cambodian rock-pop music from the 1970s — and this, in itself, tells a story of something lost, something found.
The outdoor season
The weekend of June 7-8 heralded the opening of the Elizabethan Theater, presenting three plays: “Macbeth,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “All’s Well That Ends Well.”
Macbeth
How many times can you watch the Scottish play when you know what is going to happen? This production, directed by Jose Luis Valenzuela, managed to make it new again.
Perhaps it was because we saw it along with the aforementioned plays about about the state of a world, largely created by white men, “Macbeth” resonated because here is a quintessential play about privilege and what one ambitious couple will do to gain and hold onto power.
Danforth Comins’ Scottish general is — in the opening scene — so clean cut and upstanding, so much the all-American (well, all-Scottish) boy, and then he is covered in blood. And Lady Macbeth, so lovely and loyal — until the murder spree she urges her husband to undertake doesn’t get out of hand and send her barmy. Amy Kim Waschke’s Lady Macbeth turns in one of the best crazy scenes I’ve ever seen as she tries to wash the blood from her hands.
The three witches, generally limited to those memorable scenes in which they make their eye of newt and toe of frog stew, get an expanded role. In an interesting twist, they not limited to concocting charms of baboon’s blood. They slither through the air and hang about the castles, watching the doomed mortals. They reappear as servants. They embody fate, largely indifferent to the consequences.
This is an excellent Macbeth.
‘Alice in Wonderland’
Oddly, the outdoor play I most anticipated turned out to be the biggest disappointment of all the plays we saw. “Alice in Wonderland” was plagued by a curious flatness. The classic theatrical adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass” by Eva Le Gallienne and Florida Friebus (1932) captures the wonderful wordplay of the works; and this is what stood out in a surprisingly restrained production on a bare-bones set. One exception, however, is a most clever caterpillar. He steals the show.
‘All’s Well That Ends Well’
This play is one of Shakespeare’s less often produced plays. It’s called one of his problem plays. And if you see this one, you may, as I do, wonder why this is, and this lively production brings its charms into the light.
The protagonist is Helen, an orphan. The daughter of a respected physician, she lives under the protection of the widowed Countess of Rossillion. Helen is homely, a misfit, and she is in love with young count, Bertram, who does not return this affection.
But Helen is, above all, clever, and she uses her wits to capture first Bertram’s hand and then his heart. Along the way, she garners the support of the Countess (who judges her son a dumb cluck to disdain Helen) the King of France (who all but beheads him) and a band of spunky women also on a quest to get what they want in life.
It’s fascinating — and delightful — to think that “All’s Well” was written sometime between 1598 and 1608 and yet in 2019 it glows with the power of woman, determined to succeed, using, not wiles, but brains.
And “All’s Well” contains the words to live by, whatever the times: “Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none.”
I loved it.
Two more indoor plays
Genocide, race wars, injustice, ignorance — while I pondered all of this, Ariel went off to two other plays, of a lighter ilk, taking place in indoor Agnus Bower theater.
First, “As You Like It.” As much as I like Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy, I have to take a break, from time to time from this much-produced play about lovers and political exiles who flee to the forest.
Ariel, however, reported that it is a “solid” production, entirely enjoyable, and possessing a few twists. Audrey, the country girl who entangles the courtly jester Touchstone, has become a man, whereas the melancholy Jacques of “all the word’s a stage” fame, is a woman.
The production that had Ariel and her Ashland friends dancing as they exited the theater was “Hairspray,” the Broadway musical, set in the 1960s, in which a large young woman makes a stand for her right to dance — and finds her well quest for freedom leads her to support the contentious civil rights movements as well.
“Joyful and glorious” was the way they described it.
On another note, the hotels being filled, we did not sleep in Ashland for this visit but found an AirBnB just outside the city, on a charming, friendly farm in Talent, a few miles from the theaters. It was a lovely place, surrounded by flowers and mountains, a retreat from the bustling busy town, and a ideal setting to think about this season, and hope, indeed, that all that is not so good might just end well, after all.
For tickets, schedules and more information about the 2019 Ashland season, visit osfashland.org.