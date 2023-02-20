The complex, hilarious, emotional catastrophe that is August: Osage County is coming to Yountville.

Valley Players and the town of Yountville present "August: Osage County" by Tracy Letts, March 10 through 26 at the Yountville Community Center.

"August: Osage County" won the Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2008 -- for good reason. As Jay Reiner of the Associated Press wrote, the play “will lift you out of your seat with laughter one moment and stun you into silence the next.”

Each scene is deceptively simple, yet the themes of the play range from the familial to the historical.

The story? A vanished father. A pill-popping mother. Three sisters harboring shady little secrets. When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after Dad disappears, their Oklahoman family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling secrets.

Mix in Violet, the drugged-up, scathingly acidic matriarch, and you’ve got a play that unflinchingly — and uproariously — exposes the dark side of the Midwestern American family.

"August: Osage County," directed by June Alane Reif, features Marty Kassman, Anna Li, Randi Storm, Georgia Taylor, Nancy Heine, Dan Monez, Rhonda Bowen, Richard Pallaziol, Kira Tavakoli, Christina Julian, Craig Rekdahl, Michael Hunter and Scott Slagle.

Produced by Valley Players with thanks to the generosity of the town of Yountville and a Community Fund Grant from Arts Council Napa Valley.

Showtimes are March 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., and March 12, 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center.

"August: Osage County" is intended for mature audiences.

For tickets and more information, visit valley-players.com.