If somebody tells you to take a hike, try Utah. The scenery is jaw dropping, the skies are clear and bright blue by day and the stars are stunning at night. Bonus points for great roads, delicious food, friendly people and Olympian thunder storms.
Our July trip took a week, starting with an easy flight from Sacramento to Salt Lake City to rent a car. A few hours drive later, we arrived in tiny Torrey to stay at the Capitol Reef Resort, halfway between town and the nearby entrance to Capitol Reef National Park. At dinnertime, we strolled across Highway 24 to the Rim Rock Patio for pizza in the shade, enhanced by a nice breeze and a miles long view of cliffs and canyons.
In the morning, we hiked the park’s Chimney Rock Trail for several hours. It starts at about 6,500 feet and goes up another 700 for expansive views. We felt the combination of 90-degree heat and the altitude and rationed our water carefully, realizing why there were almost no other hikers on this beautiful trail. A short drive after led to the visitor center to replenish water.
The visitor center is at the entrance to the Fruita historic area, established by Mormon pioneers in the late 19th century along the banks of the Fremont River, which cuts through the park. The pioneers planted extensive orchards of apricots, peaches and apples that still produce fruit to be picked on the honor system or enjoyed in delicious little pies sold at the Gifford House museum and store.
The hotel’s pool cooled us off nicely in the afternoon, followed by lounging on our room’s patio gazing at nearby red rock cliffs. An early dinner was enjoyed at Café Diablo on the other end of town, with one entrée a pecan-crusted chicken breast and the other a most unusual buffalo pasta.
The following morning also started off warm, quickly reaching the 90s again for a less strenuous hike up to the Hickman Bridge, walking under the natural stone arch that spans a tributary creek of the Fremont River, then looping back down to highway and river level in a total of two miles. That was followed by a flat two-mile round trip on the Grand Wash trail with cliffs towering hundreds of feet above us on each side.
After a quick stop back at the visitor center for a couple souvenirs, then a deli lunch in the middle of Torrey on the shaded porch of Austin’s General Store as the occasional vehicle drove by - it was time to move on.
Utah’s State Highway 12 is rightly famous as a scenic route. Driving toward and then through Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument led us to a summit at about 9,000 feet, with its overlook offering hundred-mile views over colorful rock ridges, ranchland pastures and meadows, past rivers and beyond to distant mountain ranges. The road undulated many miles, sometimes following a ridgeline with edges close enough to induce a bit of “the willies” when the bottoms of green canyons were so far below they could not be seen.
We gradually returned to less than 6,000 feet altitude by late afternoon as we reached the little town of Escalante and the charming four-room Canyons B&B.
At breakfast the next morning, our innkeeper, Julie, recommended the Calf Creek Waterfall Trail several miles out of town, and we followed her advice. The trail is in the canyon on Bureau of Land Management land paralleling Highway 12 and very gradually climbs along the namesake creek about three miles until reaching the beautiful falls. The hike was once again hot, and our feet happily found an almost frigid swimming hole at the base of the lower falls that crash down a smooth cliff for 126 feet. On the way back, we dipped our hats in the crystalline creek water to stay cool; and saw small rainbow trout glistening in about 1 foot of depth.
Dinner at the Devil’s Garden Grill in Escalante included an incredibly flavorful green chile buffalo meatloaf for one of us and an excellent sunflower-crusted trout filet for the other.
One of the best bargains around is the America the Beautiful Senior Pass, available to those 62 and over from the National Park Service. The annual pass is $20 and the lifetime pass a mere $80 – providing entry to some 2,000 federal recreation areas including National Parks and Monuments, Bureau of Land Management sites and others. We have used our lifetime pass a number of times since acquiring it several years ago.
We used it again the next day to enter Bryce Canyon National Park, one of the jewels in the crown of the park system. Entry for this park alone would have otherwise cost $35.
This renowned and uniquely stunning place is popular with visitors from around the world, so it was busier than our first two stops; however nothing like the crowds of Yosemite or Zion. Entries at the gate took only long enough for the friendly staffers to offer us a map and send us along with a smile.
An efficient shuttle bus system is available, coursing end to end of the park and stopping at the visitor center, lodge area and most overlooks. A new paved bicycle path winds about halfway up the park and continues west paralleling highway 12 several miles to Red Canyon, providing a great two wheel experience.
From the entry gate and visitor center area, we drove about 18 miles to the end of the main road at Rainbow Point at 9115 feet, then gazed over pink and white cliffs while walking to nearby uncrowded Yovimpa Point. Cruising back down the road we stopped briefly at several additional overlooks before arriving at the Bryce Canyon Lodge for lunch. The lodge was built and expanded in the 1920s by a subsidiary of the Union Pacific Railroad during the period the railroad and the park system were expanding access to parks around the west. It is in the classic rustic style with heavy stone and timber and includes a small amount of lodging, making the most of its location near the canyon rim. We belatedly learned that lodge rooms were surprisingly available up to a week prior to our trip.
In the afternoon, we hiked a stretch of the Rim Trail from Inspiration Point at 8,100 feet to Bryce Point at 8,300 feet, constantly marveling at the vivid colors and other-worldly shapes of the countless hoodoos in the Bryce Amphitheater, shaped over eons by the elements.
Black clouds gathered in the late afternoon and we managed to check in at Ruby’s Inn just outside the park and make it inside for dinner before Mother Nature reminded us who is really in charge. Window shaking thunder and brilliant lightning gave way to torrential downpours that swamped roof gutters and created parking lot rivers. People scurried between vehicles and buildings, dodging giant puddles and sheets of water coming off roofs.
Would-be tent campers had a change of heart and their vehicles lined up in front as they waited for a chance to check in. An hour later it was over and blue skies began to return and the land dried out. Such is the way of the mountains.
On our final full day in the park, we hiked the combination of the Queen’s Garden Trail and the Navajo Loop Trail, the most popular in the park. Starting down from Sunrise Point at 8,000 feet we descended eight hundred feet from the rim into the base of the main Amphitheater, pausing on the way to use our imaginations at the small rock formation resembling a profile of Queen Victoria, complete with bustle.
The Navajo Loop Trail continues in the canyon, passing through small arches in the hoodoos, until reaching Wall Street, with its steep path and steps climbing up past the iconic tall conifers growing up between two cliffs a few feet apart, until we reached the rim again at Sunset Point.
This section of trail was by far the busiest we encountered, hearing more languages and accents than we could keep track of, reflecting the global popularity of the park.
That night, we arrived at 9:30 to the small parking lot at Fairyland Point to await the dark skies and were entertained by the lightning show emanating from a cloud bank many miles away. At 10, we stood on the rim as the night sky revealed billions or trillions of stars, with the Milky Way shining brightly – something impossible to capture most places.
Not wanting to leave this natural wonder the next morn, we squeezed in one final walk for a couple hours along the rim from Fairyland Point, in near solitude, hearing little more than the occasional bird.