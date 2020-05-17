Our brave new world

It's not a surprise that when there is a disaster, people turn to their local news sources for reliable information. Web traffic tends to spike sharply for days, sometimes weeks.
When the pandemic hit, therefore, our web traffic surged, sometimes more than double normal. This lasted for an unusually long time - almost two months.
This last week, however, we saw traffic fall back back to more normal levels - still on the high side by pre-pandemic standards, but still nothing like the double or more levels we had been seeing since mid-March.
My colleagues at other Lee Enterprises papers across the country have seen the same pattern. We're pretty sure that people are adjusting to this "new normal" and tiring of the crisis coverage.
That means that we're all starting to pivot to that second stage of disaster coverage, where we chronicle the rebuilding and try to discern the contours of life after the crisis passes.
We've seen this before, after earthquakes, fires, floods and droughts. But we've never seen anything quite this big and pervasive, however. It's almost impossible to predict exactly when and how all this will play out.
Therefore, we'd like your help. If you have ideas, questions, observations, or plans, please share with us.
We'd like to know how you're living now and how you think your lives will change when the immediate emergency passes. How will your home, your business, your school, your church, your neighborhood be different in the years to come? What are your friends and neighbors thinking, saying, and worrying about?
We don't have enough staff to do every story, but your feedback will help us build a picture of what Napa County might look like for years to come.
And as always, thanks for subscribing and reading. Even as businesses reopen and advertising begins to rebound, we still need the support of our member subscribers - more than ever, in fact.
We deeply appreciate your support.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
