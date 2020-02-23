Our new look

As many of you have noticed, the look of our web page changed last week.

The new look combines the feel of a traditional newspaper with the functionality needed to look good on phones or tablets.

We happen to like it a lot, and we have gotten some good feedback. But we'd like to know how more of our readers feel about the new look. Please take a moment to check it out and let me know. I'll pass your feedback on to the tech team.

This is the fourth web design we've had just in the six years I have been editor. It's not that we're indecisive or that we like disorienting our readers.

Rather it is that the way you, the reader, interact with content online is changing almost faster than anyone's tech team can keep up.

It used to be, for example, that most of our traffic came from people logging onto the website on desktop computers. In just a few years, however, that has changed completely - now about 75 percent of our traffic starts with social media, outside links, newsletters and other ways that stories come to your attention. That's why, for example, we and other news organizations rely so heavily on "Push alerts," those notifications you get when in interesting or late breaking story is posted.