More than 200 guests helped raise well over $200,000 at The Grove at Silverado Resort & Spa on Aug. 22 for a celebration that combined great music, fine food and moving testimony.
The second annual Out of the Fire fundraiser benefited the Napa Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy, a program developed in conjunction with the Culinary Institute of America that provides an opportunity to rise from homelessness or addiction to recovery and work in the hospitality industry.
The evening’s theme was borne from the 2017 wildfires in Napa and Sonoma counties. During that emergency, the Culinary Academy, led by Executive Chef Paul Fields and coordinating closely with a group of volunteer professional caterers and restaurateurs, provided about 26,000 meals to evacuees and emergency responders over a two-week period.
The evening began with reception that included music by the Smart Fellers and freshly grilled finger food prepared by Culinary Academy alumni and students. The meat was from some of the animals contributed by donors who had purchased them at the recent Town & Country Fair 4H auction.
Salvation Army Lt. Roger McCort, Chef Paul emceed the family-style banquet. He introduced Grammy Award- winning artist Zach Williams, who shared his own history and collection of inspirational songs, including his rendition of “Out of the Fire."
A multi-course dinner, prepared by Silverado executive chef Ricardo Jarquin was followed by moving accounts from graduates of the Academy relating their difficult histories and their impressive recoveries with the support of the Academy.
Napa deejay and thespian Barry Martin volunteered his time and talent of persuasion to auction art and events, capped that as he led bidding to “Fund a Future Chef." The uplifting evening finished off with dancing under the stars to music provided by deejay Marcus T.
To learn more about the Academy program, visit napa.salvationarmy.org or call 707-226-8150.