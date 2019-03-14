Napa SIR plays golf weekly at local courses
Along with bocce, bike riding and camping, Napa SIR (Sons in Retirement) Branch 149 offers weekly golf weekly at local courses. Contact Larry Yost, the director of golf for Area 7 SIRs, at (707) 492-6078 or lyost48@aol.com for additional information.
Junior golf programs offered at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa’s month-to-month junior golf development program, part of the Johnny Miller Junior Golf Academy, is led by PGA and LPGA professionals and provides instruction on fundamentals such as the full swing, short game, golf course management, and personal character traits.
Class size is limited, with an 8:1 student to teacher ratio.
The March schedule:
* Just Getting Started: Wednesdays, March 20 and 27, 2:45-3:30 p.m.
In this introductory level, junior golfers learn basic full swing fundamentals, safety, and etiquette. Familiarization with the golf course and facility will be explored and basic chipping and pitching skills will be introduced. It’s for boys and girls, ages 5-8. The cost is $79 for the month.
* I’ve Played Some: Tuesdays, March 19 and 26, 3:30-4:45 p.m.; Thursday, March 14, 21, 28, 3:30-4:45 p.m.; Friday, March 15, 22, 29, 4-5:15 p.m.; Saturday, March 16, 23, 30, 9:30-10:45 a.m. In this intermediate level, juniors will further develop full swing techniques, chipping and pitching skills, bunker play and putting. Additionally, junior golfers will be introduced to on-course play where etiquette and rules will be discussed. It’s for boys and girls, ages 8-13. The cost is $99 for the month.
* I Want to Play Competitively: Saturday, March 16, 23, 30, 9:30-10:45 a.m. In this advanced play-based level, junior golfers will fine-tune their full swing, chipping, pitching, bunker, and putting skills, be introduced to proper shot and club selection, and learn how to play competitive golf. Junior golfers will have the opportunity to receive instruction and spend more time on the golf course to learn more about their total game from tee to green. It’s for boys and girls, ages 10-15. The cost is $99 for the month.
For more information and to register, contact Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or (415) 640-3127.
Adult golf classes offered at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa offers the following golf classes for adults:
* Understanding the full swing: Wednesday, March 13, 20, 27, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Saturday, March 16, 23, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
* Mastering the short game: Friday, March 15, 22, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, March 16, 23, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
The cost is $199 per student, per class.
For more information and to register, contact Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or (415) 640-3127.
Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour tees off April 13
The first tournament of the 2019 Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour is scheduled to tee off at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There will be nine tournaments in all, culminating with the 2019 Youth Tour Championship at Silverado Resort & Spa on Aug. 7.
The other tournaments will be at 2 p.m. April 27 at Cypress Lakes, at 2 p.m. May 11 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, at 2 p.m. May 18 at Paradise Valley, at 12:30 p.m. June 12 at Cypress Lakes, at 12:30 p.m. June 26 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, at 12:30 p.m. July 17 at Paradise Valley, and at 12:30 p.m. July 31 at Chardonnay.
Visit kids4golf.org for more information.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Shannon Lemieux Aquatics Day at Vintage set March 23
The 15th annual Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.
“The Shannon” is a fundraising event that invites swimmers, divers and water polo players from Justin-Siena, Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena, Calistoga and Vintage high schools to compete for fun in unusual coed swimming relays such as costume, T-shirt and floatie relays. There will be also synchronized swimming, water polo and diving demonstrations.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids age 12 and younger. There will be a silent auction and snack shack. All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund, which to date has awarded $112,500 in scholarships to deserving graduates from all participating schools.
For more information, contact Dan and Lori Lemieux at email lemnapa@yahoo.com or 255-7818.