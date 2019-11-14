Napa High crab feed Feb. 22
The Napa High School Athletic Boosters will hold its annual “Blue for Gold” crab feed and auction on from 5 to 11 p.m. Feb. 22. It will be the event’s third year at the Generations Room in Yountville Community Hall, 6515 Washington St. It sold out last year and expects 250 to 300 people to return in 2020.
Cost is $85 per person and includes crab, steak and an auction. Tickets are available at nhsathleticboosters.org and attendees must be 21 or older.
The boosters club, a nonprofit, said it strives to “foster amateur athletic competition and sportsmanship and to develop the youth of today into good citizens of the future by providing spirit, enthusiasm, model behavior and financial support for the total athletic program of all sports at Napa High School. Youth sports not only provide a healthy outlet for the youth of Napa, it contributes to the values of self-esteem, self-confidence, and teamwork for the youth of Napa. The Napa Boosters contributes to over 800 athletes every year at NHS alone.”
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
You have free articles remaining.
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is accepting new members of all ages and ability levels for its year-round program. Whether parents are looking for a positive competitive experience or a wholesome fitness activity for their child, NVST has four experienced and fully certified professional coaches.
The nonprofit USA Swimming team and is the largest, oldest, and most successful swimming program in the Napa community. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation, visit napavalleyswim.org or call 257-7946. The team also has Facebook and Instagram pages.