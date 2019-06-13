Project Healing Waters in Concord June 22
The Veterans Home of California in Yountville announced that Project Healing Waters will hold a workshop at the Concord Vet Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22.
Veterans who might be interested in learning about fly fishing and finding support and camaraderie with fellow veterans are encouraged to participate.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of Wounded Warrior Project, which will explain its programs supporting post-9/11 veterans.
Interested veterans are asked to sign up at the front desk or to call 925-680-4526 to participate; WWP members may have a separate registration process.
Vintage cross country workouts start June 17
The Vintage High School cross country team returns to the trails and roads starting Monday, June 17. The Crushers will practice most Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 to 10 a.m., meeting Mondays at the Alston Park’s south parking lot and Wednesdays and Fridays at the Vintage track. Email Coach Shari Costanzo at scostanzo@nvusd.org and Coach Brian Pruyn at bpruyn2@gmail.com for more information and to be added to the team email list.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa is offering golf instructional programs, part of the Johnny Miller Academy, and adult golf classes.
The Junior Golf Academy has programs for “Just Getting Started,” “I’ve Played Some,” “I Want to Play Competitively.”
Registration is also open for PGA junior summer golf camps.
For more information and to register for classes, contact PGA golf instructor Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament June 28
The 12th annual Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday, June 28 at Chardonnay Golf Club. It’s a four-person scramble format. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will have three flights followed by a trophy presentation.
The cost is $125 per player and includes breakfast burritos, raffle prizes, refreshments on the course, and a buffet dinner. The tournament helps to sponsor two athletic scholarships at Napa High. To sign up or for more information, contact tournament chairman Duey Green at 225-1059.
Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament June 30
The Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled Sunday, June 30 at Vintner’s Golf Course in Yountville. Entry fee is $150 per player, or $125 for each player who is on a team of two or more, and includes greens fees, cart, dinner and auction. Dinner only is $60.
The tournament will have a shotgun start and a Best Ball format. There will be awards for the Longest Drive, Longest Putt and Hole-In-One contest winners, and the top three teams.
Register at bit.ly/2EUQRUz or by contacting John Hagan at john.f.hagan@comcast.net or 328-1353.