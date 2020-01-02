Laps for Charity to support Sonoma County kids Jan. 11
Ever dreamed of tackling the Sonoma Raceway road course in your own car? You can enjoy some high-speed thrills, all in the name of charity, as the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children's Charities hosts its seventh annual Laps for Charity on Saturday, Jan. 11.
This once-a-year-opportunity invites participants to take their vehicle for a few laps around the 12-turn road course. For $150, the experience includes a pre-lap classroom safety briefing with professional drivers, three lead-follow laps around the 2.52-mile circuit, a picture of the car on track, plus a “hot lap” in the instructor’s car.
All proceeds benefit Sonoma County youth organizations through SCC, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway that has distributed $6.8 million to Sonoma County youth groups since 2001.
Time slots are available between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 11. Participants must be at least 18, and passengers are not permitted. All cars must have shoulder strap seat belt restraints and mufflers, and pass a basic technical inspection. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit bit.ly/2YNWkWk or contact Cheri Plattner at cplattner@SonomaRaceway.com.
Speedway Children's Charities is the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway. Speedway Children's Charities' mission is to care for Sonoma County children in educational, financial, social and medical need in order to help them lead productive lives. Much of the funds distributed by Speedway Children's Charities are raised at special events held at the raceway throughout the year.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is accepting new members of all ages and ability levels for its year-round program. Whether parents are looking for a positive competitive experience or a wholesome fitness activity for their child, NVST has four experienced and fully certified professional coaches.
The nonprofit USA Swimming team and is the largest, oldest, and most successful swimming program in the Napa community. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation, visit napavalleyswim.org or call 257-7946. The team also has Facebook and Instagram pages.