My bicycle is my main source of transportation. The primary motivation for riding my bike seven years ago was a strong desire to take responsibility for my contributions to the looming climate crisis. I decided to stop feeling guilty from knowing about global warming for two decades and do something that I could do. Parking my car and getting around on my bike was a simple way to take a significant chunk out of my greenhouse gas footprint.
Yes, I do have a car, and take it out for a run every week or so to keep it healthy. Last month, I didn’t drive for two-and-a half weeks, and then filled the tank for the first time in almost three months. I do drive when I need to transport other people; since I’m too old to give friends and family a ride on my handlebars, an invitation not accepted often!
Making a commitment to biking is simple, but not always terribly easy. A bicyclist can feel lonely on the roads of 21st century Napa. Any car is a large, fast-moving piece of machinery, regardless of who is driving it. And there are many, many cars on the streets of Napa, more than 100,000 registered for a population of 80,000. But you get used to all the inconveniences and annoyances. And you get stronger — way, way stronger.
Nowadays, biking is much more natural for me than driving a car, and the benefits are enormous. Primarily, I continue to almost entirely avoid one of the major contributors to global warming in my footprint. When waiting for the light as I leave Bel Aire Plaza, I am transporting myself and my groceries for the week, exactly like the often solitary driver next to me. But only one of us is spewing 20 pounds of carbon dioxide per gallon into the atmosphere in order to run our weekly errands.
There are other tangible and life-enhancing benefits as well. One might say life-prolonging, in fact. At 63, I’m in the best cardiovascular shape of my adult life, without setting aside time to work out. Just picking up chicken food, traveling to the grocery store and cycling to visit my mom gives me plenty of aerobic exercise. Studies show that we can reduce the risk of early death nearly in half by replacing 30 minutes of sitting with 30 minutes of exercise.
An unexpected pleasure is the degree to which it slows down my life. Instead of rushing from one place to another, travel is an experience in and of itself. Leaves fall from the trees in the autumn and re-emerge in the spring. Dogwoods bloom, the grasses slowly turn brown in the hills, new apartment buildings go up, neighbors and passersby wave, and I am present to witness it all because of this slower pace. I have time to contemplate existence and work out problems as I pedal along. I find that riding my bike brings a certain grounding and tranquility to my life.
Besides, riding a bike is just plain fun. Who do we commonly see riding bikes? Kids, trail-riders, weekend warriors, people on vacation. They do it because it’s enjoyable, freeing and exhilarating.
Finally, riding my bike saves money. Weeks pass without filling up the gas tank, and maintenance and car repair is significantly less.
We are all becoming more aware of the dangerous and frightening reality of human-caused global warming, and want to take actions that help solve the problem. At first, our actions can seem difficult or inconvenient. But when I sit at the Bel Aire intersection, one lonely bicyclist amidst a multitude of cars, SUVs and trucks, I imagine what it would be like if many of these other folks were walking or riding a bike. To me it looks like a world where people greet each other, chat, smile, and are full of the health and vitality that comes with fun, relaxation, exercise and fresh air. I like the idea of that world. I think all of us might, if we give it a chance.