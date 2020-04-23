Napa Valley Fishing Report: Anglers forever in debt to Earth Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank You Gaylord Nelson… for founding Earth Day 50 years ago. There is no group of people in America that has benefited more than we fisherpersons. We are forever in your debt. Here’s what our own John Muir said about Earth Day: “When one tugs at a single thing in Nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world.”

Nelson was a Democratic senator from Wisconsin and also its governor. His proclamation of Earth Day a half century ago has made our planet a better place. American Heritage Magazine called the first Earth Day “one of the most remarkable happenings in the history of Democracy,” and now we benefit because we participate.

Napa County has been a leader in using the special day to show how easy it is to help, then celebrate our good works with a festival in town. I have fond memories of participation and enjoyment.

When the Napa Valley Fly Fishers club was existent, we joined a fly club from Fairfield to clean out a stretch of the fine trout waters on Putah Creek. In a half day we always grubbed up at least one truckload of trash, and sometimes more. One year we retrieved a four-door Datsun and a V-8 engine right along Highway 12 on the way to Winters. Took two wreckers to pull that Datsun out. Now you know those monster trash items didn’t roll over to jump in the creek by themselves! Shame on us.