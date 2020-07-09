Napa Valley Fishing Report: Angwin anglers catch first-ever king salmon

I’m sure you have your favorite time to hunt salmon in the Delta. For me, later is better. The early runs are small and fast as they try to get up upriver to cooler water. I’d wait till there is some evidence that the bulk of the run is forming in the bays and ready to go home to make some new babies. That lets the water temperature cool down a bit, slowing down the run.

San Francisco Bay… is giving up halibut and Striped bass when the tides are right. But, what I call “Kid’s Delight” is shark fishing in the Bay’s deeper water. It is cool to catch and photo a big mean looking shark. I’m told you can score soup fin, seven gill and leopard sharks off of Yellow Bluff. Be sure to release the biggest ones — but take home some good-eating soupfins.

Call up my friend, Craig Hanson, Skipper of the Argo at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf (415 361-7757), Craig’s 40 years on the water in the Bay area shows at every step. His six-pack, the Argo, is a perfect venue for an office getaway or family outing. He will arrange the deck so you will have proper social distancing without missing a fishing beat. He is the one who told me that kids love to fish for sharks, He said it is really exciting and nobody gets sea sick in the Bay.