Napa Valley Fishing Report: Bass, halibut, salmon caught in bay

“Highly Skilled And Attentive Guide”… That’s what my old angling friend, Doug Roberts, said about local guide Brandon Abernathy after a good day in the salt. Doug and Don Chase caught striper limits and just missed halibut limits by one. Doug told me that live anchovies did the trick for both species. Big striper was 8 pounds and the halibut were 23-25 inches.
The striper bite came west of Alcatraz early, and then they hunted their halibut from the east side of Alcatraz to Treasure Island. You can book Brandon at Rod Down Guide Service: 707-927-6745. See more at bit.ly/2Bku2uR.
Brent Randol Is My Hero… In the fishing world, Brent is the “firstest with the moistest.” Here he is early into the King salmon run fishing off of the “Chasin’ Crustacean” based in Sausalito at bigcscharters.com. It’s called the biggest six-pack in the area, giving you and your team plenty of room to spread out and practice social distancing. Even better, they know where the big salmon are. Brent’s limit consisted of two kings over 20 pounds.
Dave Hurley, in his current Hot Sheet, reported some wonderful predictions about the size of our salmon run this year – and the size of the fish: “Captain Trent Slate over at Bite Me Charters has predicted a number of salmon in the 40’s and possibly the 50-pound range before the summer is over.” Sounds like time to prep the BBQ and make some fishing plans – right now.
Forty-Seven Bass… in two five-hour “lures in the water” fishing segments on Clear Lake this week. Fishing with pro guide Bob Myskey, we had to work for our numbers, but he tried some new spots each day get the job done. Think about it – just under five fish an hour is trophy-style fishing anywhere in the world. This time, the old standby lures and colors did the trick. Watermelon Candy Baby Brushhogs, MM3 straight worms and stubby little 4-inch Morning Dawn worms led the way.
Water temperature was 69 degrees, same as 10 days ago. It needs to be a bit higher, up closer to 80, to turn on the top water action. We tried it in a perfect slick water spot – not even a bite. So, I’ll be back. My best bass ever, 10.1 pounds, came on a top water popper fishing with Bob late last year in warmer water.
It was windy and cold on the water both days, unusual for mid-June, but Bob knew where to go to get out of the wind and still catch fish. Book Bob at 349-4460.
And Bigger Ones… in the Delta. The Hot Sheet told us that Alan Fong of Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento took Warren Tremble of San Jose to the north Delta for largemouth bass. Listen to this bi bag: big bass of 8.75 and 8.20 on white/chartreuse spinnerbaits anchored his best five that totaled 31 pounds.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net.
