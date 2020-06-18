Napa Valley Fishing Report: Bass, halibut, salmon caught in bay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Highly Skilled And Attentive Guide”… That’s what my old angling friend, Doug Roberts, said about local guide Brandon Abernathy after a good day in the salt. Doug and Don Chase caught striper limits and just missed halibut limits by one. Doug told me that live anchovies did the trick for both species. Big striper was 8 pounds and the halibut were 23-25 inches.

The striper bite came west of Alcatraz early, and then they hunted their halibut from the east side of Alcatraz to Treasure Island. You can book Brandon at Rod Down Guide Service: 707-927-6745. See more at bit.ly/2Bku2uR.

Brent Randol Is My Hero… In the fishing world, Brent is the “firstest with the moistest.” Here he is early into the King salmon run fishing off of the “Chasin’ Crustacean” based in Sausalito at bigcscharters.com. It’s called the biggest six-pack in the area, giving you and your team plenty of room to spread out and practice social distancing. Even better, they know where the big salmon are. Brent’s limit consisted of two kings over 20 pounds.