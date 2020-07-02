Napa Valley Fishing Report: Bassmasters ranks Clear Lake No. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clear Lake Comes Out On Top… of Bassmaster Magazine’s all-time best bass lakes. They crunched the numbers from the research that created their annual Top 100 Best Bass Lakes from the past decade, and Clear Lake stood tall at No. 1. Interestingly, it never got to be No. 1 in those annual ratings, hitting second place in 2014. But consistency paid off, as it never ranked below tenth.

* I discovered Clear Lake years ago when I was invited to fish in their annual chamber fundraiser, the “Pro-Celeb” Bass Tourney. A Pro was anybody with a boat and a celeb was anybody with $75. On a couple of occasions, Mike Thompson and his partner paired off against me and my partner with a side bet to be paid to the chamber by the losers. In the two years, we split one and one.

*More than bass? Sure, big catfish and crappie – each with its own annual family style derby.

*Stuff to tell your kids? Experts tell us that Clear Lake is over 300,000 years old – the oldest lake in the world. Its bottom keeps wiggling and shaking causing natural sediments to drop through and not accumulate. Other lakes can last as much as 10,000 years before this natural occurrence fills them up, and flattens them out. Clear Lake is our largest natural lake. Do a “gotcha” when somebody tries to tell you that Tahoe is. Nope, a third of Tahoe is in Nevada.