Lake Berryessa BBT Bass Tournament… was won by the team of Chris Devette and Donald Johnson on Saturday. Their five-bass bag weighed 24.25 pounds and had a kicker fish that weighed 7.14 pounds. Top hawg was a huge, 8.49-pound bass caught by the team of Eric Christmann and Herman Silva.
I like the Best Bass Tournaments program because the events are close by and have moderate entry fees, giving locals a chance to take shots at tournament bassing. Go to bestbasstournaments.com/schedule.aspx to learn more.
Some good chances for you to experience a BBT tournament are, for the Northern Region, at Clear Lake March 23 and July 20, and at Berryessa on April 13 and, for the Delta Wine Region, at Clear Lake March 2 and July 27, and at Berryessa on May 25.
“Hey Expert, Let’s See You Catch One!”… Sure, we have all had that flash; can the person who is the expert really do it? Napa Fly Fishing Adventures chief Don Muelrath passed that test in New Zealand, where the scenery and friendly locals are matched by big, smart brown trout. Have a look at the reason to put that trip on our bucket list. Call Don at 888-347-4896 to see some more, and book a trip.
Bodega Bay… still produces Dungeness crab limits. And Captain Rick Powers on the New Sea Angler (875-3344) plans to continue crab only trips till the spring rockfish and salmon openers.
San Pablo Bay… saw some tough weather conditions on the weekend. But here’s an important “heads up” from the Monday Hot Sheet: You must release any green sturgeon hooked without taking it out of the water.
Craig Hanson, the captain of the Argo out of Fisherman’s Wharf (415-361-7757), likes to fish on the anchor for stripers ad sturgeon the upper end of this bay and said he hasn’t been able to find a consistent bite so far. He’s looking for the upcoming stretch of good weather to ramp up the striper action – and that freshwater runoff is just the thing to ring the sturgeon’s dinner bell.
Call Craig for some bookings and tell him Ryan sent you. It’s not too early to also talk to Craig about summer action on both king salmon and halibut. Remember, your Argo fishing trips include bait and tackle as well as fish cleaning and bags.
California Delta… remains high and muddy, according to the Hot Sheet, but not good for sturgeon action, which ground to a halt. I can’t even guess what these mid-week gully-washers will do. Once again, please operate your water craft carefully and safely – right from checking launch conditions to fishing on the anchor in fast water.
So much debris is speeding downriver – including big stuff like water tanks, fuel tanks, tree trunks and outhouses you can barely see. If one of these starts to roll up your anchor line, you have just seconds to grab that ax you placed next to the line—to chop it loose. Be late on this job and the anchor line will pull the stern under water, filling up and sinking the boat in seconds. Please be careful out there.
Because there are still a lot of sturgeon in the Delta and the best time to fish for them is coming, read the latest fishing reports – like Dave Hurley’s Hot Sheet – to get a sense of the action and trends. Keep your eye out for fresh bait, too. Water conditions have not been kind to harvesting grass shrimp, but there has been some solid diamond back action reported on frozen ghost and grass shrimp. Bring some live split tail or frozen shad for your striper outings.
Wayne Ryan… keeps us focused on the big issues facing the outdoors. This time, let’s all get active and join Wayne to protest the Trump administration’s proposal to open pristine caribou calving grounds within the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas development. Go online at bit.ly/2Ew3B4h to ask the Department of Interior to stop this terrible idea.