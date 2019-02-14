Mahi Mahi – Strong Strong… The Hawaiians named dolphin fish/dorado mahi mahi, their word for strong, as a tribute to its strength when fighting to try to get away after being hooked.
Well, that was tested in the waters off of Kona recently by local anglers Alan Baribeault and Salvatore Ramos. They fished on the Linda Sue III out of Honokohau/Kona Harbor. Captain Will Lazenby (lazenbywill@yahoo.com) had the helm, ably assisted by mate Kip Taylor (jufikona@gmail.com).
Leslie Baribeault said they had to “make bait,” or catch the bait first. Mostly skip jack and ahi. “Kip Taylor makes excellent lures, which we used to catch the bait – a red hula skirt type of thing,” she said. They fished at about 800 fathoms (4,800 feet) about four miles south of the harbor. Leslie told us that they also caught yellow tail tuna – one big one got away by chewing through the line – right at the boat.
This has been the best mahi mahi/dorado season I have seen in the 16 years I have been writing about local anglers. And it’s not over yet. Keep those stories coming.
Meanwhile, Back Home… winter weather has been tough on fishing. It’s been cold and wet and windy, with more coming at us this weekend. It’s easy to get in trouble quickly on the water in treacherous situations. I’d hope you stay home till it clears. Dan Hurley in his Monday Hot Sheet underscored that by reporting that the Central Valley Anglers cancelled their annual “Members-Only” Trout Derby at Lake Camanche, and the Best Bass Tournament shut down its scheduled Santa Margarita tournament due to high water and debris.
Here is an update on water levels and flows on a couple of waters I check for you from time to time:
*Sulphur Creek. Color has toggled between gin clear, after a couple of days of sunshine, to dark chocolate brown after a cloudburst. You can see some light chicken stock and some khaki colors as part of the spectrum. We are happy to be able to continue to send some good “sturgeon water” down to you. Send me pix of your big ones.
*Smith River (base reading was Dec. 5)
Dec. 5 – Depth 6.51 feet. Flow 1,289 cubic feet per second
Feb. 12 – Depth 8.75 feet. Flow 3,800 cfs
Notes: Optimums are 9 to 11 feet deep and 8,000-10,000 cfs. Look for this fishery to close down around the end of the first week in March. The Fish & Game Commission has just ruled that only barbless hooks will be allowed in all reaches of the Smith.
*Rumsey Gauge (Clear Lake)—Depth
Dec. 5—1.10 feet deep
Feb. 12—5.70 feet deep
Notes: A Rumsey number of 7.5 is called a full lake. I’m guessing it will fill by the end of this rainy season. That is an extraordinary increase of 4.60 feet so far, especially when you consider that the lake covers 68 square miles. Sure is good news for spring fishing; makes the lake bigger and covers nice hidey-holes where new fish can stay shaded and protected as they gain strength.
More Local Stuff… Sport crab fishermen are still pulling in some sweet, tasty crabs. Bodega’s best locations seem to be at the 150-plus depths of the waters south and north of the harbor, according to the Hot Sheet. Looks like the New Sea Angler (875-3344) will be looking to put together some trips, weather permitting. Better get on one for at least one more crab feed as the numbers wear down.
It’s frustrating that the Delta seems to be full of sturgeon, but the cold water and bad weather have kept them from going on a wide-open bite. I hope you are there when they do. Send pix of your big ones. (As always, Thanks to The Hot Sheet for some key updates).
A New Smart Governor… Join me to thank Governor Gavin Newsom for his stand against the “Twin Tunnels” boondoggle. How refreshing to have him say these simple, direct words on water issues in his State of the State Address on Tuesday: “There are no easy answers. But let me be as clear as I can be. I do not support, the Waterfix as currently configured, meaning I don’t support the Twin Tunnels.”