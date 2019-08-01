An Early Kahuna Sunrise… at Moss Landing worked for Napa reader John Wagner and his family. This photo, taken a 4:30 a.m., shows John, daughter Stacy, grandsons Ryan and Johnathan and their pop Jason did in fact beat the sunrise. Contact the Kahuna at 831-633-2564.
John and his family had nothing but praise for their trip on the Kahuna and the close support of the whole team there. Even better, they caught seven king salmon for the BBQ and had enough left over for fish tacos the next night. Dividends: of course. Sightings of whales, seals, otters and sea birds rounded out a special day together.
Just A Bit Farther Out… for some more local folks, on Labrador’s Minipi River. Don Muelrath of Napa’s Fly Fishing Adventures and his son Scott led Napa’s Mark Andersen and his two sons, Arran and Sterling, and Paul Wilms of Pope Valley to the “best place on the globe to take a 5-pound or larger brook trout on dry flies.” This region was discovered by famous fly guy Lee Wulff in the 50’s and is protected by catch-and-release policies. Look at that big beautiful trout caught by Mark.
Salmon Sleeper Weekend?… Looks like they took a few days to rest up after nonstop action since the opener. Not to worry: there are halibut everywhere. The big ones, over 20 pounds, are really strong. When they want to swim back down, they can pin your rod right to the rail. Don’t try to horse them; give a little and get a little till you can start them coming up – as smoothly and steadily as possible. You might want to call Craig Hanson on the Argo, a nicely refitted six-pack out of San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, right behind Alioto’s restaurant. You play captain and let Craig, with his 35 years of Bay Area experience, run the boat. He’s at 415-361-7757.
Still no real salmon moves in the Delta yet. While the river salmon season is open, those big mamas don’t read Department of Fish and Wildlife blogs – and aren’t ready to go home . We’ll try to keep you posted when they start upstream. Anyway, the water up there is too hot right now; salmon that are moving up are fast-tracking and difficult to find – and catch.
Best Bass Tournaments… update. I can’t possibly cover their programs and news as well as their latest BBT June Newsletter. Visit bestbasstournaments.com to catch up. I’ve been following this nearby tournament action because they fish where my readers live and fish, places like Lake Berryessa, Clear Lake and the Delta. Got a tournament action itch? That red left portion of the web pages tells you all you need to know – including Qualifications and Rules, Schedule, Fees, Sponsors, My Membership, and Sign Up Now.” You gotta love an organization with the slogan “Bringing fun back to tournament bass fishing – now let’s get on those fish!” When “fun” includes a chance to make “five large” in a morning of fishing, you know you are in the right place.
Here’s a list of the most recent tourney winners in nearby waters:
1. Northern Region: Kevin and Madison Moore won $5,045 on July 20 at Clear Lake. Their five bass weighed 25.74 pounds, with a kicker fish of 9.94 pounds. They also caught the biggest bass of the day out of the 103 boats that weighed in fish.
2. Delta Wine Region: July 27 at Clear Lake again – Dave Della and David Runnells won $4,270 with five bass weighing 22.53 pounds, and a top bass at 5.93 pounds. Peter and Hunter Jacobson scored the top tourney bass at 7.07 pounds out of the 84 boats weighed in fish.
3. Delta-Wine Region: June 29 at the Delta: Anthony Crivelli and Joseph Durling won $4,350 with five bass that totaled 20.66 pounds, and a top bass of 7.52 pounds. Of the 89 boats that weighed in bass, the top tourney fish was 8.71 pounds.
Next up is the Northern Region’s final pre-Tournament of Champions event, on Aug. 17 at Clear Lake. The last Delta-Wine Region tourney will be Aug. 24 on the Delta.
The crowning event is the two-day TOC the weekend of Oct. 12-13, with Day 1 at New Melones Lake and Day 2 at Don Pedro Reservoir. Don’t miss these; the best anglers of the 2019 tour will be facing off. Last year, Joseph Durling and Anthony Crivelli won $20,000 in the TOC.